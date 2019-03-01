Comedian Trevor Noah Thrashed by Netizens for Ridiculing Indo-Pak Standoff

A video of a recent episode of The Daily Show, in which host Trevor Noah parodied the hostile situation on the border between south Asia's two nuclear powers as a Bollywood sing and dance number, has provoked anger online, with many claiming that this time he'd gone too far.

New Delhi (Sputnik): South Africa-born comedian Trevor Noah was excoriated by social media users for making light of the on-going India-Pakistan exchange of fire in restive Kashmir; Twitter users swore at him and called him everything from an 'insensitive artiste' to an outright racist.

I’ve really always liked ur humour @Trevornoah. Really have. And we In India have a good sense of humour. This still crosses a line. We’ve lost our forces to terror attacks. Somehow it doesn’t sound as funny. #JustSaying #TheDailyShow pic.twitter.com/qknBmi6qfd — Sonal Kalra (@sonalkalra) February 28, 2019

One person spoke about the irony of a black man from South Africa engaging in "stereotypical racism".

There was nothing funny about Trevor Noah from the very get go…



What's ironic here is… as a black man hailing from South Africa of all places, he is indulging in stereotypical racism regarding matters like war and terrorism. — RAY (@BeingAntiHero) February 28, 2019

Another user insisted that he didn't compare favourably with his popular Daily Show predecessor.

This idiot is low level creature with third grade humor. Not sure how John Stewart has recommended this guy to take over daily show. — Ash (@netread2004) March 1, 2019

One user exclaimed "How insensitive he is!" and went on to offer some advice on respecting people.

How insensitive he is!!! Couldn’t he find a better topic to make fun of? Here we are worried about the lives of our fellow citizens and he finds it entertaining!@Trevornoah Try to respect other people’s feelings. It might mean nothing to you but it could mean everything to them. — Suja Santhosh (@suja_santhosh) February 28, 2019

Irresponsible comedy must draw a line somewhere lives were lost families destroyed forever there are some things which are sacred not to be joked about so callously https://t.co/vbluL7iFkM

If anyone can translate to him,we call such people Chutia and he is above one.