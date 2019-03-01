Register
01 March 2019
    Pakistani actress Veena Malik poses during a promotional photo shoot in Mumbai on June 12, 2012

    Twitter Slams Pakistani Actress for Mocking Captured Indian Pilot

    In a sardonic tweet posted in Hindi, Pakistani actress Veena Malik said, ”You have come just now… now you will be ‘really’ treated as a guest.” She ended the tweet with an emoji of a winking face sticking out its tongue.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian social media users expressed ‘deep shock' over a tweet from Pakistani actress Veena Malik. The message about captured Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, which had a sadistic undertone, was especially surprising given that the Indian film industry has been her bread and butter: she had acted in several Bollywood movies and played lucrative roles in several Indian television shows. The actress prompted a bevy of irate responses from Indian Twitter users, who condemned her lack of gratitude.

    ​She later tweeted a picture featuring the face of the captured pilot wrapped like a birthday present and the word ‘Surprise!' She added the message: "A Good Will Gesture will Reach Home Soon (Beaming Face With Smiling Eyes emoji)…!!! Mention Not  …It's Okay (Smiling Face With Squinting Eyes emoji)". The emojis said it all.

    Indian actress Sonam Kapoor poses after attending the Armani fashion show, as part of the Women's Spring/Summer 2019 fashion week in Milan, on September 23, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Andreas SOLARO
    Indian Actress Sonam Kapoor Trolled for Blaming Pakistan-India Tensions on Hindu & Muslim Extremists
    ​Her vitriolic posts quickly triggered Twitter users.

    @saumyatandon said that it was unimaginable that Veena said this, and called it "really sad".

    ​One user slammed her by saying that even her fans had called out her stupidity, and reminded her that she'd come to India to earn her livelihood.

    ​Even some of her fellow Pakistanis were mortified. @awaiskhan224 called Veena an opportunist saying that even Pakistanis are ashamed of her.

    On Thursday, ​Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Indian pilot in Pakistani custody would be handed over to India on Friday. Abhinandan was arrested by Pakistani forces after he ejected from his plane and landed on the Pakistani side of Kashmir's Line of Control following the aerial skirmish between India and Pakistan on Wednesday.

