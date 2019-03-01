Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Curves in Her Inamorata Swimsuits (PHOTOS)

It’s hard to tell which the social media celebrity shows off more - her body or her swimsuit line.

Emily Ratajkowski, an actress, model and social media celebrity, shared a series of revealing photos of herself on Instagram on Wednesday.

The 27-year old Ratajkowski posted pictures of herself wearing a barely-there, brown polka dot string bikini in one photo, and abandoning the top entirely in another shot. The other two photos show her wearing an orange one-piece with a revealing cut-out.

All the swimsuits are from Ratajkowski's own clothing line, Inamorata Woman.

Ratajkowski's Instagram account has 21.9 million followers.