Sebastian Gorka Grilled for Saying Stalin Wanted to Steal Americans’ Burgers

"You know what the biggest threat to America is? Not socialism in Moscow — socialism here, in America," Gorka raged Thursday at the CPAC conference in Maryland, citing a poll that showed over half of Americans "want to live in a socialist America."
"That is why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez," Gorka said, pausing and gesturing for the crowd to boo, "has introduced a Green New Deal which is a watermelon: green on the outside, deep, deep red communist on the inside."
To review, Stalin was the leader of the Soviet Union from roughly 1924 or so until his death in 1953 and oversaw the country's transformation from a rural, backwards, semi-feudal society to an industrialized, urbanized socialist state. Along that way, that meant seizing a lot of people's wealth and land and redistributing it to the poor peasants and workers, and so his era is just as much associated with famines and shortages as it is with hydroelectric dams and machine tractor stations.
However, what's really interesting is that Stalin was actually fascinated by hamburgers. When his foreign trade minister, Anastas Mikoyan, went to the US in the 1930s, he visited department stores and shops and brought back examples of American culture and industry to the USSR for them to study and learn from. That included machines for making ice cream, mayonnaise, and — you guessed it — hamburger patties.
In fact, a type of ground beef patty that became popular in the Soviet Union was dubbed a "Mikoyan cutlet" after him, according to the New York Times.
But Twitter doesn't care about scholarship like this; it cares about memes and dragging people who say silly things, and that's what happened to Gorka.
Many users were quick to note that the McDonald's hamburger chain's patty purloining persona, the Hamburglar, could have secretly been the Soviet dictator all along.
I scared up this colorized photo of Stalin pic.twitter.com/mTVCXIKRHl— Kris M. Wernowsky (@kriswernowsky) February 28, 2019
It's hard to tell with that mask on his face!
strong resemblance pic.twitter.com/f74Grj1MZK— BHill (@bhill5) February 28, 2019
An interesting historical suggestion: perhaps Stalin's murderous purges were actually just because he was hangry?
People always forget how hangry Stalin was and his passion for hauling things.— manmadesounds🌹 (@manmadesounds) February 28, 2019
Could Stalin be in charge of the conservation group The Sierra Club, too? Perhaps with that beard, John Muir could be mistaken for an old Bolshevik.
sierra club executive director joseph stalin— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 28, 2019
However, one user remembered where they'd seen a whole bunch of burgers together recently:
Strategic Hamberder Reserve pic.twitter.com/YPRdWrH7wE— Planned Emergency (@scott_calhoun23) February 28, 2019
Of course, who knows where the communists will stop! It may not be with the hamburgers.
Communists: not content to come for the toothbrush, they are now after your food as well. Next could only be your digestive tract itself. https://t.co/cyH3MjkvH0— Morgan Artyukhina (@LavenderNRed) February 28, 2019
Nothing about stealing hamburgers, though.
