'Mama, Just Killed a Man': Rami Malek Could Be Next Bond Villain

The upcoming James Bond film, due to be released in October 2019 and going under the working title Shatterhand, just may have found its next bad guy.

Fresh from the Oscars, award-winning Rami Malek is reportedly negotiating with the production team of the Bond 25 film to take on the main villain part.

The actor's team has managed to accommodate both Mr. Robot and James Bond productions in Malek's schedule, opening the door for him to star in the famous spy saga.

Fans of the long-awaited movie directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga reacted to the news with mixed reviews.

A solid follow up.

EXCEPT for the whole height thing. — mog1717 (@mog1717) February 27, 2019​​

© AFP 2018 / Leon Neal Game of Thrones Star Rumored to Replace Daniel Craig as Next James Bond

Bond 25 will be the last film featuring British actor Daniel Craig as agent 007, while his acting partners from the previous movie — Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes, as well as French actress Lea Seydoux — will resume their roles alongside Craig.

Rami Malek won this year's best actor award at the 91st Academy Awards for his role as Freddie Mercury in the best picture nominee "Bohemian Rhapsody", which also took three early wins for sound editing, sound mixing, and film editing.

READ MORE: Oscars Goes Without Host, Cracks Political Jokes and Gives Win to Green Book