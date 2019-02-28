'Mama, Just Killed a Man': Rami Malek Could Be Next Bond Villain

Fresh from the Oscars, award-winning Rami Malek is reportedly negotiating with the production team of the Bond 25 film to take on the main villain part.
The actor's team has managed to accommodate both Mr. Robot and James Bond productions in Malek's schedule, opening the door for him to star in the famous spy saga.
Fans of the long-awaited movie directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga reacted to the news with mixed reviews.
Rami Malek won this year's best actor award at the 91st Academy Awards for his role as Freddie Mercury in the best picture nominee "Bohemian Rhapsody", which also took three early wins for sound editing, sound mixing, and film editing.
