Durty Donald or Kim Jong-Yum? Special Burgers for North Korea-US Summit

Donald Trump is known for his love for fast food, so The Durty Donald burger is twice the size of the usual one having double beef, double cheese, double bacon, fried pickles, tomatoes and chicken floss to imitate Trump's hair. The burger costs about 200 thousand Vietnamese dongs (about $8.6)
READ MORE: 'Denuclearization' Won't Happen at Trump-Kim Summit in Hanoi — Researcher
You can get a free burger if you post a selfie with a burger under the hashtag #TrumpKimSummit!
- Vietnam© Sputnik / Taras Ivanov
- Vietnam© Sputnik / Taras Ivanov
- Vietnam© Sputnik / Taras Ivanov
- Vietnam© Sputnik / Taras Ivanov
All comments
Show new comments (0)