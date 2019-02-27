Durty Donald or Kim Jong-Yum? Special Burgers for North Korea-US Summit

Hanoi’s Durty Bird and Сhops restaurants have launched a campaign dedicated to the second North Korea-US summit held in Vietnamese capital. For the whole week, from 25 February to 3 March, the restaurants will serve special dishes – The Durty Donald and Kim Jong-Yum burgers.

Donald Trump is known for his love for fast food, so The Durty Donald burger is twice the size of the usual one having double beef, double cheese, double bacon, fried pickles, tomatoes and chicken floss to imitate Trump's hair. The burger costs about 200 thousand Vietnamese dongs (about $8.6)

Kim Jong-Yum is cheaper — 150 thousand Vietnamese dongs (about $6.5). The burger is a mix of smoked pork, wild boar meat, kimchi mayonnaise, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and crispy kimchi.

You can get a free burger if you post a selfie with a burger under the hashtag #TrumpKimSummit!