WATCH Man Proclaim Himself 'Interim President' in Juan Guaido Parody

The video quickly went viral on Twitter. In his parody, he swore himself in as Colombia's interim president in a public square. Alejandro Munoz is a Colombian social researcher, artist and writer; he performed the Guaido parody to protest the Lima Group meeting in Bogota.

"Yes to peace, no to war, no more drug trafficking, no more neo-liberalism," Mumoz said.

Alejandro Mumoz even issued several orders as "interim president".