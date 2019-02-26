Register
14:42 GMT +326 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    New Island on Lake Inari

    'Glitch in the Matrix?' 'Ghost Island' Out of Nowhere Baffles Finns (PHOTO)

    © Photo: Lapin rajavartiosto/
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 20

    A "new" island that popped up in a frozen lake in northern Finland, leaving the border guard and ordinary Finns equally puzzled, turned out to be a mirage.

    Finland's Border Patrol in the country's northernmost Lapland Region has tweeted a picture of a strange phenomenon. The image showed a huge land mass towering in the midst of frozen Lake Inari.

    "A new island has emerged in front of Papinsaari. The Ivalo patrol has captured this phenomenon on the camera in a clear —25 C frost", the Lapland Border Guard tweeted.

    ​The Nordic country of Finland isn't exactly known for earthquakes or volcanic activities that could explain the sudden change of landscape or appearance of new rock formations.

    While the phenomenon dubbed "ghost island" caused a stir in Finnish social media, users were quick to offer their solutions to the riddle, ranging from "glitch in the matrix" to "photoshop". Others, however, pointed out soberly that there never was any island and that the phenomenon was a mere mirage.

    The image of the "island" was caused by light passing through atmospheric layers, which reflects and refracts distant landscapes in different ways, often confusing for the naked eye and optical lens alike.

    If the air is all the same temperature, be it cold or hot, light travels through it in a straight line. However, if a steady temperature gradient exists light will follow a curved path toward the cooler air.

    Mirages are therefore a direct result of light particles, the photons, taking the path of minimum time in vertical temperature gradients. While mirages more often appear in still air on a hot, sunny day over a flat surface (such as a desert) that will absorb the sun's energy, winter mirages are not uncommon, as witnessed by Finland's "new island".

    Alas, the "ghost island" gave no territorial gains to the Nordic country that has about 180,000 lakes and almost as many islands.

    Lake Inari is Finland's third-largest and is located in the northern part of Lapland, north of the Arctic Circle.

    Tags:
    Beyond Politics, weather phenomenon, viral, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Missile warhead in silo
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse