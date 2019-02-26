Giant Portuguese Man o' War Scares Australians (VIDEO)

This amazing video of a Portuguese Man o' War jellyfish that was published by an Australian surfer quickly went viral.

This jellyfish, known as Portuguese Man o' War, measures about 2.5 metres in length. Neal Cameron demonstrates the length and appearance of the creature by laying it out on a surfboard.

The video initially shows the long tentacles of the jellyfish, which reach more than two metres. Shocked users left many comments, vowing never to swim in the ocean.

The numerous tentacles of the Portuguese Man o' War are equipped with a huge number of stinging cells, which pack a poisonous punch for unsuspecting prey. The tentacles are almost colourless; they merge with sea water and are difficult to see.

The Portuguese Man o' War lives in the tropics and subtropics, in the Indian and Pacific oceans. Usually, they are seen near the Australian coast during the summer.