Register
06:49 GMT +326 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Red button

    ‘Central Horniness Server’: Couple Grilled for Sex Button Gadget Invention

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The recently conceived device allows couples to drop a sexual hint to each other without saying a word.

    A couple from Cleveland has invented a gadget that allows you to tell your significant other you're in a mood for sex — with only a simple press of a button. According to Ryan and Jenn Cmich, the inventors, the device — called LoveSync — should save you the embarrassment of being rejected by your partner, if they're not exactly in the same mood as you are. The device is supposed to be especially useful for those who prefer not to ask about these things outright.

    The idea is rather simple: if one partner is in a playful mood, they press a button. If the other partner presses the button within a customizable time period, the button's LED backlight starts to glow, indicating a "consensus." And if they don't, simply nothing happens.

    Doll
    CC0
    Swedish Feminists Demand State Ban on 'Dangerous' Sex Robots
    The inventors say their device has worked wonders for themselves.

    "We're not trying to stop people from talking. We're not trying to end the world," Ryan Cmich told Business Insider. "We're just trying to introduce a fun little dynamic to relationships."

    "It added anticipation back into our relationship, because we were wondering if the button was going to glow," Jenn Cmich added. "It has really quickly become a gadget I wouldn't ever want to give up."

    "It's less than a bouquet of roses or a nice dinner out or a couple bottles of wine," Jenn Cmich said about the price tag. Ryan also added he thinks people would spend more than $57 "just to have sex once or twice more."

    However, the device has been met with a polarized reception. While its Kickstarter campaign has met its target of $7,500 two times over, some social media users slammed the device — and for a whole number of reasons.

    ​While some mocked the device, calling it a "central horniness server" and ironized about its built-in cancel function, others were bewildered by the $57 price tag — which might be explained by the device's cool design and materials. Some users even blamed the device for replacing "audible consent for sex," according to 2 Oceans Vibe.

    ​​The device's video advertisement didn't help, either. Filled to the brim with awkward euphemisms for sex, it also says the button can be pushed "anonymously," — a rather strange choice of words for a device designed for couples.

    "I love to anonymously trigger my horniness device in the hopes that my partner has also triggered their horniness device and that the patent-pending LoveSync technology finds consensus in our sexual desire spectrum ratings," one comment reads.

    Related:

    After High-Profile Sex-Abuse Cover-up, Pope Promises New Church Transparency
    R. Kelly ‘Shell-shocked’, Plans to Turn Himself in Over Sex Abuse Charges
    Patriots NFL Team Owner Charged With Soliciting Sex - Police
    'Cardi is Trash': Users Tweet Their Outrage Over Cardi B's Oral Sex Innuendo
    British Female Soldier Probed Over X-Rated Photoshoots on Sex Websites
    Norway Invites Tourists to Have Sex on 'Troll's Penis' (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    Beyond Politics, gadgets, sex, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Missile warhead in silo
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse