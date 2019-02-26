Pop, TV Star Jasmin Walia ‘Almost Arrested’ For F-Bomb in Trinidad (PHOTOS)

In many Caribbean nations, it is illegal to curse during public performances.

Jasmin Walia, a TV beauty turned pop star, reportedly got into trouble in Trinidad and Tobago after she dropped an F-word during her performance at the Trinidad Carnival. In Trinidad and Tobago, cursing during public performances is a legal offense.

On her Instagram page after the performance, Walia posted a picture of her skin-tight, red scenic outfit.

"Trinidad turned up massively thanks for coming out," the caption read. "P.S. I almost got arrested for saying the f word on stage. Apparently it's illegal."

Apparently, the pop star managed to avoid any big trouble from her slip of the tongue.

In 2016, rapper 50 Cent got in similar trouble, and was arrested and fined for swearing during a performance in the island nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Walia began her singing career after leaving the TV show "The Only Way Is Essex." While her initial attempts didn't work out so well, she now has millions of views on YouTube, The Daily Star reports.