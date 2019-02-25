Register
19:56 GMT +325 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    91st Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Charlie Wachtel, David Robinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee accept the Best Adapted Screenplay award for Blackkklansman

    Twitter Erupts Over Trump Slamming Spike Lee's 2020 Election Rant as 'Racist'

    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US director, much famed for his box office hit “Do the Right Thing,” chose the wording to appeal to the 2020 electorate from the historic Dolby Theatre stage, calling on them to pick “the right thing” - “love over hate”. But, Donald Trump was little, if at all, impressed.

    US President Donald Trump lashed out at film director Spike Lee on Twitter on Monday, calling his acceptance speech at the Academy Awards on Sunday evening “racist”. However, he chose to delete the derogatory tweet later, after myriads of mocking comments arrived on the issue.

    “Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts, etc.) than almost any other Pres!” Trump wrote. 

    Spike Lee, who grabbed the best adapted screenplay prize for his “BlacKkKlansman”, went up to the stage, dressed all in violet, heartily welcomed the award presenter, his close friend and collaborator Samuel L. Jackson, and went ahead with his acceptance speech:

    “The 2020 presidential election is around the corner”, he said, adding:

    “Let’s all mobilize, let’s all be on the right side of history, let’s choose love over hate, let’s do the right thing”, he concluded, supposedly in a swipe at Trump, and also alluding to his 1989 hit film, “Do the Right Thing”. 

    Having first cast a couple of strong words at Oscar producers, warning them against interrupting his speech, which is typically done to especially prolific talkers, Lee pointed out that his award came during Black History Month, bringing up the 400th anniversary of Africans’ enslavement and transportation to America.

    He separately mentioned that his grandmother was a graduate of the largely black Spelman College, despite her mother having been a slave.

    The director continued to heap praise on his ancestors who, he said, “helped build this country”, as he was speaking “before the world tonight.” “We all connect with our ancestors… when we love our humanity”, Lee added.

    The exchange, including Trump’s backlash, has caused a stormy debate online, with netizens feeling amused about Trump instantly feeling attacked, although there is no direct reference to him in Lee’s words.

    One user confessed to being “mindblown” over a “white supremacist”  calling Lee racist, while another believed Trump is “clearly even more agitated than usual”, suggesting that it might be due to the upcoming Kim Jong-un summit or pressing “criminal scandals”:

    There were those, however, who, on the contrary, accused “magaphobic” Lee of bigotry:

    Lee had already taken a swipe at the president earlier, as he referred to Trump as “Agent Orange” when promoting “BlacKkKlansman” on CNN last summer.

    Related:

    Trump Peace Plan to Address Israeli Borders, United Palestinian Entity - Kushner
    Macron Welcomes Trump's Decision to Keep Troops in Syria - Reports
    Successful Trade Talks Could Make China Want Trump's Re-Election - Analysts
    Tags:
    award, film, cinema, director, Spike Lee, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Missile warhead in silo
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok