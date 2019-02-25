'If Only We Had Fan': Users Agog as Kendall Jenner Goes Commando at Oscars Party

Supermodel Kendall Jenner looked hot as hell in an embroidered Rami Kadi halter gown with double thigh slits to the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
The 23-year-old showed off her stunning legs, and apparently opted to go commando in a quite risqué move.
Kendall Jenner Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2019 pic.twitter.com/6pQHxfqwHz— DAILY CELEBZ (@beautifulcelebz) 25 февраля 2019 г.
Kendall Jenner is at the Vanity Fair #Oscars after-party, full party pic gallery here: https://t.co/aTXXNPmmB7 pic.twitter.com/habqdSgIYf— Variety (@Variety) 25 февраля 2019 г.
Given how provocative her fashion choice was, no wonder that social media users bombarded Twitter with photographs of her from various angles and complimented her physique:
If only we had a fan 😏#Oscars #KendallJenner pic.twitter.com/Y4Ar9oM7Su— Karthik (@karthik_rus) 25 февраля 2019 г.
kendall jenner is absolutely breathtaking & she looks stunning 💍 #oscars pic.twitter.com/Z8LYT41lC5— joseph 🕸 (@stussyjoseph) 25 февраля 2019 г.
Those legs though— Meg (@Meg_Eckert) 25 февраля 2019 г.
@KendallJenner 's best legs in Oscars 2019 pic.twitter.com/jBaQb7IZu9— World Insight (@donstanley72) 25 февраля 2019 г.
Okay. @KendallJenner did not come to play this Oscar after party season. Wow. #VanityFairOscarParty #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bDMx8ZmC04— Lee-Roy Wright (@LeeRoyWright) 25 февраля 2019 г.
However, a few netizens couldn’t resist ridiculing her outfit by turning to their arsenal of gifs and pics:
what I think of pic.twitter.com/Ew5b6pkZC5— LMV (@FILMV_CALI) 25 февраля 2019 г.
What I see 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8yJ8ydCCxZ— Stuart Sserwanja (@Stuartsucre) 25 февраля 2019 г.
Others appeared to dislike the dress, which revealed a little more than one could expect:
25 февраля 2019 г.
She could’ve just rocked up naked 🙄— ForeverNhlanhlo (@n_liyahh) 25 февраля 2019 г.
25 февраля 2019 г.
Face, hair, upper body half: perfect 👌🏼— 🦚 ℒayla 🦚 (@lala_layla_1) 25 февраля 2019 г.
Lower half: WTF?!
