Waffle, Honeycomb or Bacon? Emma Stone's Oscars Gown Giving Twitter Food Vibes

Even though “The Favourite” star didn’t win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at Sunday night’s Academy Awards, she turned many heads on the red carpet in her copper Louis Vuitton dress.

Social media users can’t stop talking about Emma Stone, who walked the 2019 Academy Awards’ red carpet in a brown-and-gold floor-length dress, designed by Louis Vuitton, that featured sequins and beads, as well as grotesque shoulder pads.

READ MORE: Wakanda Regime Change? Users Wild as CIA Tweets on Black Panther's Unique Metal

Apparently, the somewhat extravagant attire has made everybody crave breakfast: many started comparing the delicious-looking dress to bacon, beef jerky, and kebab:

I absolutely love Emma stone but it looks like shes wearing a dress made out of bacon #oscars @LightsCameraPod @ChicksInTheOff pic.twitter.com/zhoitHv69q — Ashley C. (@AshleyLorin7) 25 февраля 2019 г.

I see they cured Gaga's meat dress into beef jerky and and recycled it for Emma Stone. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/06TNOQKm4c — Melissa G (@green867) 25 февраля 2019 г.

Emma Stone looks like she is wearing glossy beef jerky. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/QRfDraxghL — 𝔏𝔞 ℌ𝔢𝔯𝔪𝔦𝔱 (@hermitscorner) 25 февраля 2019 г.

Some were so inspired by her ice-cream cone-looking, waffle dress that the internet was literally flooded with hilarious memes:

Emma Stone's dress is like burnt waffle pic.twitter.com/o6JPEYojs5 — 大蛇丸 (@sherberferber) 25 февраля 2019 г.

Emma Stone is looking like an ice cream cone #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vBSRY9qH7Z — Ranieri (@woketodream) 25 февраля 2019 г.

Her dress makes me hungry--I bet Eleven from Stranger things would love this #oscars #EmmaStone pic.twitter.com/RNBZFk0evh — El Emilio (@pelagash) 25 февраля 2019 г.

Saw Emma Stone's dress at the #Oscars and suddenly craving ice cream on a waffle cone #Oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/ENriQtS5cl — amotherworld (@amotherworld) 25 февраля 2019 г.

Fellow Twitter users found the gown to be quite honeycomb-esque:

Emma Stone taking honeycomb to the next level #Oscars pic.twitter.com/DY9psqZHiY — Norman Rockwell (@KhaaliDangor) 25 февраля 2019 г.

Let me start by saying I love Emma Stone, but that dress…I’m waiting for the bees to fly out of the honeycomb! #OscarsRedCarpet #AcademyAwards2019 #worstdressed — Amie Blackledge (@brattiegrl) 25 февраля 2019 г.

Food vibes aside, the Oscar-winning actress could have become the best dressed “dragon egg” on the red carpet…

No tea no shade cuz I love this dress but I can’t unsee Emma stone as a dragon egg #oscars2019 #OscarsRedCarpet pic.twitter.com/PtCtFZOQqv — Belen Palacios (@BelenPalacios08) 25 февраля 2019 г.

…or maybe she was just cosplaying extra-terrestrial humanoid species from the Star Trek franchise, the Romulans: