Waffle, Honeycomb or Bacon? Emma Stone's Oscars Gown Giving Twitter Food Vibes

Social media users can’t stop talking about Emma Stone, who walked the 2019 Academy Awards’ red carpet in a brown-and-gold floor-length dress, designed by Louis Vuitton, that featured sequins and beads, as well as grotesque shoulder pads.
Apparently, the somewhat extravagant attire has made everybody crave breakfast: many started comparing the delicious-looking dress to bacon, beef jerky, and kebab:
Emma Stone’s dress at the #Oscars looked delicious. pic.twitter.com/V3qXwIuwxH— ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ᴄᴀᴛ ʙᴏᴜɴᴄᴇ (@DMeowB) 25 февраля 2019 г.
Emma Stone's @LouisVuitton dress for the #Oscars. Inspired by your local kebab shop. pic.twitter.com/3q3cJ7jeLi— Saul McGillicuddy III (@IiiMcgillicuddy) 25 февраля 2019 г.
I absolutely love Emma stone but it looks like shes wearing a dress made out of bacon #oscars @LightsCameraPod @ChicksInTheOff pic.twitter.com/zhoitHv69q— Ashley C. (@AshleyLorin7) 25 февраля 2019 г.
I see they cured Gaga's meat dress into beef jerky and and recycled it for Emma Stone. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/06TNOQKm4c— Melissa G (@green867) 25 февраля 2019 г.
Emma Stone looks like she is wearing glossy beef jerky. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/QRfDraxghL— 𝔏𝔞 ℌ𝔢𝔯𝔪𝔦𝔱 (@hermitscorner) 25 февраля 2019 г.
Emma Stone’s dress looks like grilled chicken or I’m hungry?#Oscars pic.twitter.com/fS4kHuGvRi— JANA (@JanaFahads) 25 февраля 2019 г.
Some were so inspired by her ice-cream cone-looking, waffle dress that the internet was literally flooded with hilarious memes:
Emma Stone's dress is like burnt waffle pic.twitter.com/o6JPEYojs5— 大蛇丸 (@sherberferber) 25 февраля 2019 г.
Emma Stone is looking like an ice cream cone #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vBSRY9qH7Z— Ranieri (@woketodream) 25 февраля 2019 г.
Her dress makes me hungry--I bet Eleven from Stranger things would love this #oscars #EmmaStone pic.twitter.com/RNBZFk0evh— El Emilio (@pelagash) 25 февраля 2019 г.
Saw Emma Stone's dress at the #Oscars and suddenly craving ice cream on a waffle cone #Oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/ENriQtS5cl— amotherworld (@amotherworld) 25 февраля 2019 г.
Fellow Twitter users found the gown to be quite honeycomb-esque:
Beehive or Emma Stone? 🧐 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/K5K471gAY2— Liv Morris (@liviamorris) 25 февраля 2019 г.
Emma Stone taking honeycomb to the next level #Oscars pic.twitter.com/DY9psqZHiY— Norman Rockwell (@KhaaliDangor) 25 февраля 2019 г.
Let me start by saying I love Emma Stone, but that dress…I’m waiting for the bees to fly out of the honeycomb! #OscarsRedCarpet #AcademyAwards2019 #worstdressed— Amie Blackledge (@brattiegrl) 25 февраля 2019 г.
@Oscars2019Live_ #Oscars Emma Stone is wearing a dress by HoneyComb…SMH….— The Diva (@HessThe) 25 февраля 2019 г.
Food vibes aside, the Oscar-winning actress could have become the best dressed “dragon egg” on the red carpet…
No tea no shade cuz I love this dress but I can’t unsee Emma stone as a dragon egg #oscars2019 #OscarsRedCarpet pic.twitter.com/PtCtFZOQqv— Belen Palacios (@BelenPalacios08) 25 февраля 2019 г.
…or maybe she was just cosplaying extra-terrestrial humanoid species from the Star Trek franchise, the Romulans:
Emma Stone's dress reminds me a bit of the Romulans. Like, she's still fabulous but. pic.twitter.com/cB0loiisgO— Karen Mulreid (@beatingblog) 25 февраля 2019 г.
