Top Russian Policewoman Fired for Arranging 'Erotic' Dance on 'Men's Day'

Law enforcement chiefs said that an internal check in almost no time found out who had hired the striptease dancer to entertain the men, adding that four other people had been reprimanded over the affair.

A top policewoman, who worked until now as a senior investigator in Ulan-Ude’s police office, in the Russian Republic of Buryatia, has been sacked for arranging an “erotic” dance as a gift for male officers on Russia’s Defender of the Fatherland Day, which is commonly referred to in the country as Men’s Day.

Interior Ministry officials strongly condemned the unnamed officer, who had invited a striptease dancer to perform at the police department, saying that by doing so, she brought “shame” on the force. The commanders noted, however, that the female employee was successfully tracked down “through an internal check in the shortest possible time”.

The saucy lingerie performance instantly went viral, having been leaked on Instagram by an anonymous police source.

“A beautiful slender woman in black underwear and stockings dances in front of police in full uniform to the well-known British single 'Stop' by Sam Brown”, the caption read, continuing tongue-in-cheek:

“This is all you need to know about the (police party) for Defender of the Fatherland Day”’.

Netizens flooded the comment section, pondering on whom the audience in the video was composed of. Many remarked there were a lot of women present, while many men seemed to pay little attention to the dancer’s moves.

“The men look awkward, look at how they just sit with backs straight and clutch onto their cakes”, one commenter said, while another wondered why “the women laugh and cheer and shame their male colleagues for being ‘too shy’”.

“What an absolute disgrace, like the stone age…” some commenter wrote, adding that the incident points to “the level of their detective skills if they party like this”.

“They’ve totally smacked the Interior Ministry down, and it’s now a total mess”, another weighed in.

There were, however, those who rose in defence of the video and the holiday celebration:

“So what? a real party, isn’t it?” one said.

“The people have been partying, but the one who leaked it online is a real rat, mind it. Such a shame!” another wrote.

The regional Interior Ministry’s statement also has it that four other senior officers were subjected to disciplinary action for their “poor” decision-making skills and “breaching police performance standards” in letting the “erotic entertainment” go ahead.



