Register
10:29 GMT +325 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Actor Mel Gibson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Daddys Home 2', in London, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

    Twitterstorm as Trevor Noah Roasts Mel Gibson With Black Panther Joke at Oscars

    © AP Photo / Vianney Le Caer/Invision
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    “Braveheart” actor, Mel Gibson, may have not been nominated for the 2019 Academy Awards, but he has somehow found himself in the pillory during the ceremony.

    While introducing one of the Oscar’s Best Picture nominees, “Black Panther”, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah threw what Twitter universally agreed was a racism jab at Mel Gibson over the actor’s rants years ago.

    READ MORE: Academy Awards: Most Unforgettable Hosts and Moments in Oscars History

    Noah, who was a voice-over artist in “Black Panther”, jokingly brought up all the times people have come approached him to talk about Wakanda – a fictional country in Sub-Saharan Africa in Marvel’s universe.

    “Black Panther may be an African hero, but his story and his appeal are universal. I know this personally because of all the people that constantly come up to me and say, ‘Wakanda Forever!’ […] Even backstage, Mel Gibson came up to me like, ‘Wakanda Forever'. He said another word after that, but the Wakanda part was nice”.

    Even though Trevor didn’t specify what that “another word” was, many suggested that the merciless shade at the Oscar-winning actor was racism-related.

    The joke could have been an allusion to a 2010 voicemail, in which someone, who is believed to be Gibson, was heard yelling at a woman, who is alleged to be his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, and saying: “if you get raped by a pack of n****s, it will be your fault”.

    READ MORE: 2019 Oscars: Who Needs to Start Working on Their Acceptance Speeches?

    Many social media users suggested that Noah had crossed a line with the long-overdue joke…

    …while others hailed him for the super-timely shot, and thanked him for not “letting anyone” forget that Gibson is “a racist”:

    Back in 2006, Gibson’s name was all over the news after his drunk-driving arrest by a Jewish officer in California, where he was recorded making anti-Semitic remarks, such as “F*cking Jews. The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world”. The “Mad Max” star publicly apologised, calling the incident a “moment of insanity”; the arrest was expunged from his record in 2009 after he had served three years probation.

    READ MORE: Oscars Goes Without Host, Cracks Political Jokes and Gives Win to Green Book

    Despite the initial fallout from both the 2006 and 2010 scandals, Gibson seems to have managed to rehabilitate himself in the eyes of the Academy. In 2016, his “Hacksaw Ridge” film nabbed two Oscars and was nominated for four others, including Best Picture and Best Director.

    Related:

    Oscars Goes Without Host, Cracks Political Jokes and Gives Win to Green Book
    Academy Awards: Most Unforgettable Hosts and Moments in Oscars History
    The Academy Reportedly Struggles to Find New Oscars Host Due to Small Paycheck
    2019 Oscars: Who Needs to Start Working on Their Acceptance Speeches?
    Tags:
    host, joke, ceremony, actor, movie, Oscar, awards, racism, Academy Awards, Mel Gibson, Trevor Noah, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse