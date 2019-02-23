Elon Musk Joins PewDiePie in ‘Meme Review’ Show Amid Battle for №1 on YouTube

After months of waiting, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has finally appeared on PewDiePie’s ‘Meme Review’, right in the midst of the YouTuber’s tight battle with the Indian corporate channel T-series.

Although the billionaire inventor earlier this week had announced that he actually did a piece for PewDiePie’s show, expectations were high since Musk had posted an epic flamethrower-wielding photo while asking his followers whether he should host Meme Review. The idea was supported by Pewds, who echoed the joy of many fans by posting “Please Host! We need this!” Elon didn’t go back on his promise and made his appearance on 22 February, along with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. In a small 6-minutes part of the show entitled “Will Smith hosts Meme Review,” they went through some the trending memes, including meta-memes about Elon Musk appearing on the show, yet forgetting to say “Sub to PewDiePie!” at the end.

Needless to say, fans were blown away by such a long-awaited collaboration.

Watching meme review and reaching elon's part but then I get a phone call from my brother FFS DJFKDJDJD pic.twitter.com/ugVQJsETA2 — кяιѕѕ (@kur1smay) February 22, 2019

#memereview You thought it was Will Smith who hosted meme review



but it was me Elon Musk!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/F0EIJEucaY — Vendetta (@TweetOfVendetta) 22 февраля 2019 г.

i never thought @elonmusk wheezing over a drowned deer would make my day but here we are #memereview #subscribetopewdiepie pic.twitter.com/vJ4yqg3YYu — s a l t (@l0wkeybaddi3) 22 февраля 2019 г.

elon made it to meme review pic.twitter.com/bl3xiTUaWS — ᴊᴀs (@_jaslopez) 22 февраля 2019 г.

Elon’s help came just in time as the Swedish vlogger, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, is now engaged in a war for YouTube’s top spot for subscribers.

Pewdiepie, who emerged as a video game player/commentator but later moved into comedy videos and focused more on internet culture, is rivalling Indian record label T-Series, which has about 20,000 fewer subscribers than him as of the time of this writing. Pewds’ supporters have also been hiring billboards to promote Felix, hacking home devices, and even brought a giant banner to the Super Bowl to support their favourite YouTuber.