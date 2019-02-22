Cautious, Hot! Steamy Sauna PHOTOS Becoming New Sexy Instagram Trend

Register
    Despite the light in saunas not being ideal for taking high-quality pictures, let alone selfies, models and other top celebs seem to care little about this, opting to show off their glowing, make-up free, but totally relaxed bodies on social networks, to their subscribers’ genuine joy.

    In recent months, posting literally steamy pictures from saunas, or pools, or both, has become something of an Instagram trend, with some just showing subscribers their saucy pictures, while other top Instagrammers share details of their wildly popular detox programmes just below the images.

    Stars, including British singer Rita Ora, Love Island favourite Olivia Buckland and US top model Ashley Graham appear to be not too modest over their sweating it out in the sauna, if it is all about ultimately getting a string of perfect, but make-up-free, selfies.

    The newest trend is meanwhile the infrared sauna, and London’s Glow Bar is particularly often geotagged by world-renowned beauties, as it promises to heat up muscles while simultaneously taking care of celebs’ make-up.

    Olivia Buckland seems to have started the trend with a hot glowing bikini selfie as she enjoyed a sauna session during a holiday in Iceland with her fiancé Alex Bowen:

    Model Iskara Lawrence followed suit, sharing a make-up free image of her post-gym routine as she was finishing her training session by sweating in the wooden cabin. The pictures show her flaunting her best angles and most natural looks as she stands on the floor smiling widely.

    Former Made In Chelsea stars Sophie Habboo and Melissa Tattam posed for a double bikini selfie as they lounged together at London's Glow Bar last month, whereas around the same time model Ashley Graham turned heads as she caused a furore by sharing an absolutely naked selfie while she was enjoying her stay at the Thai resort island of Ko Lan. 

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    💦BOXING DAY SALE💦 Infrared sauna sessions are the perfect way to reset in the new year. Use GLOWDAY at checkout on our website to get 30% off single sessions and bulk packages! Please read our booking terms below ✨💕💦 ✨BOOKING TERMS✨ 1. The discount code is only available online 2. The discount code can be used up until 1/1/19 3. All sessions purchased are valid for one year from the date of purchase 4. All purchases are final and cannot be transferred. Please see our story for how to apply the discount code so that you can take advantage of the deal 5. We do not accept AMEX on our sweat section 6. Please DM us or email sweat@glowbarldn.com. Our office is closed for Christmas until the 3rd so instagram is the fastest way to get hold of us

    Публикация от glow bar (@glowbarldn) 26 Дек 2018 в 4:11 PST

    Rita Ora is meanwhile apace with all the rest, as she posted a picture this month revealing that she was trying out the infrared sauna as well. She likes posting Snapchat pictures from cabins as she takes it easy in her swimsuit, captioning them “I’m sweating”.

     

     

