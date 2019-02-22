Netizens Puzzled as Uniqlo Debutes Jacket that Looks Like Mao Zedong’s Uniform

Uniqlo’s new spring jacket made of light cotton with four large square pockets bears a striking resemblance to the uniform worn by the late Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong – yet the company denies any similarity.

"Any resemblance that customers or people on the web have commented on is purely coincidental," Aldo Liguori, a representative for the clothing company, which is owned by Fast Retailing, told the South China Morning Post. "That was never in our minds when we designed the item."

The jacket, which the company calls a "men u fatique jacket", comes in khaki, black and navy. It retails for $69.90 and is described as an "iconic military jacket" that is part of its "progressive essentials" collection.

The perceived similarity was pointed out by Twitter users, who also argued that the jacket is reminiscent of the clothing worn by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

This scandal is funny but it makes no sense. The Uniqlo jacket is obviously inspired by an old US military fatigue shirt, not Mao's jacket. https://t.co/AulwnjNRME pic.twitter.com/MetyIoY1xA — Adam Taylor (@mradamtaylor) 21 февраля 2019 г.

Take a great leap forward into spring with this inspiring collection from ⁦@UniqloUSA⁩! https://t.co/YK0nQDTxK2 — Paul Marcum🗽🇺🇸 (@jpmarcum) 21 февраля 2019 г.

Mao’s and Deng’s are better looking, fit better, and seem to be made of better fabric. — Peace Day! Resist Ants! (@CACollingwood) February 21, 2019

When Uniclo is your comrade https://t.co/2m1SEjewSt — Than Rittiphan (@BKKRickLee) February 21, 2019

