'New Job, Heidi?' Top Model Drops Video of Her Milking Cow as Her Show's Teaser

The freshly released video shows that the entire process is quite challenging for the German fashion celebrity, who is obviously not used to the lifestyle of an average farmer.

45-year-old top model Heidi Klum posted a video on her official Instagram account in which she is seen milking the cow while wearing a red jacket and a pink scarf.

READ MORE: Model Heidi Klum Triggers Social Media Storm Posting Tiny Bikini Butt Pics

Reacting to the post, some social media users expressed their shock, calling the beauty "brave" and "professional". Others admitted that they wouldn't be able to touch a cow's udder. Moreover, one user assumed that this could be Klum's new job.

The post came as a teaser for her new show, Germany's Next Top Model. She has been hosting and judging candidates on the TV contest since 2006.