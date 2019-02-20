‘Childish and Weird’: Trump’s ‘Crazy Bernie’ Remarks Bewilder Twitter

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that he thinks Sanders “missed his time” and that “we’ll see how well he does” after announcing his desire to run for the presidency in the 2020 election.

Shortly after US Senator Bernie Sanders’s announcement on Tuesday that he intends to enter the 2020 presidential race, President Donald Trump was quick to tweet that he wishes “crazy Bernie” well.

Twitter users remained at odds over Trump’s tweet, with some touting Trump as “the best president ever” and suggesting that he will win the 2020 election.

President Trump are good and capable.❤️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐🦃 — ParadiseHeaven31 (@Paradis22854404) 20 февраля 2019 г.

Here's crazy Bernie fighting for exactly what I believe in #Bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/HOoTj0xIu9 — Knowledge Seeker (@figureitallout) 20 февраля 2019 г.

Best president ever — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) 20 февраля 2019 г.

Such original, many wow 👏 — Will Zanotelli (@WZanotelli) 20 февраля 2019 г.

President Trump will win an easy 2020 re-election! GREATEST President in history! — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) 20 февраля 2019 г.

Others tweeted that “wonderful Bernie entered the race” and berated Trump for calling Sanders “crazy”.

SERIOUSLY. When you wish someone well DON'T CALL THEM NAMES!!!! #BeBest — Rich Meade (@DickeyDeuce) 20 февраля 2019 г.

So sad that a man who is almost 73 years old is still calling people names like a little grade school bully. What is horrifying is the fact that this same man is President of the United States. — cpilo (@cpilo) 20 февраля 2019 г.

Not that I'm a Sanders supporter, but you, sir, really don't have the room to be calling anyone crazy. — Sabrenia Morgan (@sabreniamo) 20 февраля 2019 г.

Wonderful Bernie has just entered the race. I wish him well!@realDonaldTrump — realPositiveTrump (@yayyDonaldTrump) 20 февраля 2019 г.

Fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/n6eR41oAOK — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) 20 февраля 2019 г.

How can Trump wish someone welll while literally in the same tweet label that person crazy with a bullying nickname? Extremely weird, childish, and unpresidential. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) 20 февраля 2019 г.

The man who literally was almost removed by the 25th Amendment is calling another man "Crazy". LOL! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) 20 февраля 2019 г.

“How can Trump wish someone well while literally in the same tweet label that person crazy with a bullying nickname? Extremely weird, childish, and unpresidential,” one user tweeted.

READ MORE: US Senator Bernie Sanders Warns US Against Supporting Coup Against Maduro

© AFP 2018 / Sanders Apologizes to 2016 Campaign Workers Who Say They Faced Sexual Harassment

Earlier, Trump campaign National Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany issued a statement saying that US voters will reject Sanders’ policy agenda which she said includes high tax rates, government-run health care and "coddling" dictators.

Sanders finished as runner-up in the 2016 Democratic primaries behind Hillary Clinton. His election campaign was focused on income equality and criticised the US' "millionaires and billionaires" — policies that proved especially popular among young voters.