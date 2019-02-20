Burberry in Hot Blunder Over 'Suicide' Hoodie Noose Amid Twitter Fashion Fury

London Fashion Week has been tainted by a scandal surrounding the luxury brand Burberry, which according to Twitter commentary, joined the list of European designers engaged in "outrage PR."

During Burberry's LFW catwalk, a model sported a hoodie with a noose, which she criticized after the show. Another model, Liz Kennedy, who saw the piece on the runway, took to Instagram to condemn it.

"Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth expressing their voice, here I go… [I]t is beyond me how you could let a look resembling a noose hanging from a neck out on the runway. How could anyone overlook this and think it would be okay to do this especially in a line dedicated to young girls and youth," Kennedy wrote in a lengthy message.

Fashion lovers and its critics reacted to the controversial buzz online:

Following the incident, Burberry's current chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci apologised for "causing distress" but said the design was "inspired by a nautical theme."

"I realize that it was insensitive. It was never my intention to upset anyone. It does not reflect my values nor Burberry's and we have removed it from the collection. I will make sure that this does not happen again" Tisci said in an interview.

Burberry follows a number of high fashion brands that got embroiled in controversial rows over sensitive social issues.

Gucci and Prada have been criticised over using "blackface" imagery in their pieces, while the Dolce & Gabbana's #DGLovesChina campaign drowned in accusations over a ‘racist' commercial.

