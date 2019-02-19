'My Battery is Low' Tattoo Depicting Mars Rover Rattles Twitter

Netizens’ backlash comes after NASA last week declared that the mission of its Opportunity rover on Mars is to be ended after the rover failed to respond to more than 1,000 wake-up commands.

Twitter users didn't hesitate to post sarcastic comments in response to a tweet by author Charles Finch from Chicago, showing a photo with an alleged tattoo of NASA’s Opportunity rover. It's unclear who exactly got the body ink done.

Finch’s tweet was published after NASA announced last week the end of its Opportunity Mars Rover mission, with science reporter Jacob Margolis claiming that the last message the scientists received from Opportunity effectively translated to “My battery is low and it's getting dark”.

The same words are seen below the tattoo, which netizens recalled actually shows Curiosity, another of NASA’s rovers on Mars which successfully continues to operate on the planet.

“How do we tell him he got the wrong tattoo? I feel bad just looking at it," one user tweeted, echoed by many others who mocked the mistake.

Sssssh 🤫 don’t tell him he got Curiosity instead of Opportunity … — Andres Jacobsen (@ajp_cl) 17 февраля 2019 г.

Wrong rover. That's Curiosity, not Oppy. Try again. — Benjamin Brown (@bbfreak2008) 17 февраля 2019 г.

An even bigger problem — the rover shown on the tat is Curiosity, not Opportunity. #fail — Brian Hawkins (@Brian_Hawkins) 17 февраля 2019 г.

Should we tell him? — Stacie Alim (@StacieAlim) 17 февраля 2019 г.

I admire the sentiment, but wow… they look nothing alike.



This is the space geek version of folks who get a Chinese/Japanese kanji or Korean hanja tat without researching the proper translation… pic.twitter.com/HnWZYtsioo — #25theThe45th! (@TheMominatrixx) 17 февраля 2019 г.

How do we tell him he got the wrong tattoo? I feel bad just looking at it. — JustThatSpaceNerd (@JustThatSpaceNe) 17 февраля 2019 г.

Some, however, gave kudos to what they described as an “awesome” tattoo, also calling it “a magnificent tribute”.

Nice tribute. — Carl J. Feher (@CJ_Feher) 16 февраля 2019 г.

Magnificent tribute — Ole’s Lackey (@PiperJane407) 16 февраля 2019 г.

This is awesome. — The Duchess 🇺🇸🌊 (@Conzgirl67) 16 февраля 2019 г.

To everyone saying this person got the rover wrong, they were simply ahead of the curve as one day @MarsCuriosity will also have its batteries run low and it shall drift into its long night. — Jordan Sharp (@Doc1333) 17 февраля 2019 г.

One user went as far as to say that the artist behind the tattoo was "simply ahead of the curve as one day @MarsCuriosity will also have its batteries run low and it shall drift into its long night”.

The Opportunity rover mission was declared complete last Wednesday after the rover did not respond to more than 1,000 wake-up commands.

READ MORE: WATCH: NASA Exposes Curiosity Rover's Latest Findings From Mars

Originally expected to last only 90 days, the mission explored the Red Planet for nearly 15 years, making key discoveries about Martian geology.