Fans Blown Away by Elon Musk-PewDiePie Alliance in Battle for YouTube's Top Spot

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has supplied some reinforcements to besieged web sensation PewDiePie, who is running out of ammo in mock battle with T-Series for the YouTuber crown.

Billionaire inventor Elob Musk announced on Monday that he had appeared on PewDiePie's YouTube show Meme Review together with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland.

Did meme review last night with Justin Roiland from @RickandMorty — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 18 февраля 2019 г.

​Last month, Musk posted an epic flamethrower-wielding photo, asking his followers whether he should host a Meme Review.

Needless to say, Pewds was just as supportive of this idea as hundreds of others users. "Please host," he replied, "we need this!"

And now that their dream has finally come true, users flocked to Twitter to show how happy they are.

If it’s a lie I’m subscribing to T-series — Trafalgar Law🐝 (@____Nacho______) 18 февраля 2019 г.

It appears that Musk's guest appearance may end up benefiting his car-making firm.

This makes me want to buy a tesla — Trent (@ScorchyTV) 18 февраля 2019 г.

One PewDiePie fanboy jokingly reminded Musk that his subscriber count is what matters after all.

Did you remember to say Sub to Pewdiepie at the end? This is crucial — Nico (@ItsKickemm) 18 февраля 2019 г.

The Swedish vlogger, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, has amassed an eye-watering 86.1 million subscribers during his YouTube career spanning almost a decade. He emerged as a video game player/commentator but later leaned toward comedy videos and focused more on internet culture.

In recent months, his YouTube supremacy has been challenged by Indian record label T-Series, which has roughly 20,000 fewer subscribers than him as of the time of the writing. Kjellberg's fans have gone to great lengths to retain the platform's number one spot, with some of them hiring billboards to promote Pewds, hacking home devices, and even advertising him at the Super Bowl.