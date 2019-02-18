Oxford Students Call for Kosher Meat Ban - Report

The student association passed a vote calling to ban all meat that has not been stunned before slaughter.

A student association at Oxford University passed a non-binding vote that seeks to effectively ban all kosher meat, a Times of Israel report says.

The Junior Common Room, the student association at Oxford's Somerville College, says only meat that has been stunned before being killed, should be served in the campus. This requirement effectively bans kosher meat, which cannot be stunned before slaughter, the report says.

A college spokesman confirmed that the college is looking into the request, but added that the educational facility seeks to expand its kosher and halal meat offerings.

"We want all our students to feel comfortable and well looked-after, including at meal-times," the spokesman said, according to the BBC. "We are looking into expanding our provision of halal and kosher meat, and also providing more lactose-free, gluten-free and meat-free options, following a request by the JCR."

The vote has been condemned by the university's Jewish society members. Nicole Jacobus, society president, said in an interview that the vote harms diversity.

"The vote to ban kosher food only makes the diversity issue worse, as it shows that Jewish students are not only poorly provided for, but that they cannot actively practice as Jews at Somerville," she said. "This reflects badly on the whole of the Oxford student community."