Trigger Unknown: Canadian Woman on Bus Outraged by Absence of Gentlemen (VIDEO)

According to this woman's entreaties, the time of noble and honest men is a thing of the past.She is striving, seeking, desperately searching for one righteous gentlemen, but no one seems to be able to satisfy her demands.

Due to reasons that are not currently known, the woman from Brampton, Canada asks a simple question to several men surrounding her in a bus: "Which one of you is going to be a gentleman?"

As her demand to "show" who would be willing to demonstrate gentlemanliness appears not to have been satisfied, she then begins to question those around her as to whether there are any "ladies left in this world?"

In what looks to be a divine moment of realization that her efforts are going to waste, our bus lady then targets one hapless fellow for her interrogation, pleading:

"Why, why are you not being a gentleman to me?"

The non-sequitur and its setting may not scar the victim for life, but at the very least he will have something to talk about with his dinner companions tonight.