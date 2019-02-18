Kim Kardashian Denies Kanye Wrote Song For Korea’s Gentle Monster Eyewear Brand

Earlier reports said Kanye West and Malik Yusef wrote the promotional song for the eyewear brand Gentle Monster.

Instagram celebrity Kim Kardashian denied allegations that her husband Kanye West wrote a song for South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster.

"This is not true. Kanye is not involved and did not produce this song," she wrote on Twitter Sunday.

​The South Korean brand officially stated the song titled "13 Music" has been written by West and his long-time collaborator Malik Yusef. The song has been published on the brand's YouTube channel as a music video with some really nice visuals.

"Gentle Monster presents '13 MUSIC.'​ Produced and written by Malik Yusef and Kanye West, performance contributed by artists including Pharrell Williams, Vic Mensa.," the video description reads.

Neither Kanye West himself nor Malik Yusef have yet commented on the issue.