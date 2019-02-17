Will Smith Trolls K West's Extravagant Valentine Surprise for Kim Kardashian

It is not the serenade itself, but the fact that a legendary saxophonist appeared to be part of the romantic pre-arranged set-up on Valentine’s morning that was eagerly chewed over on social media.

US reality superstar Kim Kardashian has been trolled, although in a joking manner, on social media after she posted a video of the infinitely romantic gesture made by her husband rapper Kanye West on Valentine’s Day: on 14 February, musician Kenny G, big as you please, privately serenaded her standing amongst a field of single roses, put in separate transparent vases.

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day 💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 14 февраля 2019 г.

There were quite a few celebrities among the commenters, with one of them being actor and rapper Will Smith. He chose to stick to the funny side as he Photoshopped an image of himself playing the saxophone, from an episode of his 1993 show The Prince of Bel Air, and captioned the picture that he added to the Stories to the delight of his 28 million online fans in a perfectly hilarious way:

“ye-I’m available next year!”

However, he wasn’t the first star subscriber to react to Kim’s update. Her pal Chrissy Teigen seemed, for instance, more concerned about the number of technical aspects, namely how the scene for the extraordinary gift was set up:

“Did Kenny have to stand there while the flowers were being set up? How did he get out? We need more info on Kenny!!!” she exclaimed, exposing her genuine interest.

Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson also weighed in the comments below the video saying tongue-in-cheek that all is good, “but it's still missing something”.

Comedian James Corden, meanwhile, thought for a second about all the typical Valentine’s gifts noting the awkward feeling most people will have after seeing the stunning set-up and the legendary musician in the video:

“I bet you are really starting to feel self-conscious about the box of candy you got your Valentine”.

“And since his first name starts with a K and has long dark hair, Kim actually invited him to join the family. He now goes by Ken Kardashian” he joked, which was immediately picked up by other internet users:

“He’s their new butler,” one remarked on Kenny G., who happened to be free on the morning of 14 February and staying close to the reality couple in LA, with another one thinking along the same lines:

He's her gift. He lives there now. — AutumnLeaves (@Autumnl19634866) 14 февраля 2019 г.

Others brought up the famous smartphone robot Alexa:

“ Kenny g what’s the traffic like today” — Weebtrashfullstop (@GaYwEeBgArBaGe) 14 февраля 2019 г.

Others openly wondered how they managed to get the saxophonist to their living room, where, there is, incidentally, no furniture:

It sad they can't afford furniture. — Jean Jeanie (@BeanieJeanatjax) 15 февраля 2019 г.

Through a summoning jutsu obviously pic.twitter.com/xeZGo9kEjE — Earth 2 Chris 🇳🇬 (@AbsoluutUka) 15 февраля 2019 г.

this is how kenny g is summoned — roland (@ultrasleeps) 15 февраля 2019 г.

They dropped him through the ceiling only explanation — ……. (@Saintshay95) 15 февраля 2019 г.

They teach a class at Berklee College of Music on how to materialize inside a rose laden room--after being offered mad money from Kanye. — Matt (@macblastoff) 15 февраля 2019 г.

