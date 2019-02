Russian Bombshell Pole Dancer Performs on Roof of High-Rise Building (VIDEO)

The video has stirred a mixed reaction, with many left in deep awe over the beautiful dancing movements, but others struggling to overcome the chill that the stunt sent down their spines.

An impressive pole dance video has emerged on the Internet, sporting a 27 year-old woman, Marina Korzhenevskaya from Voronezh, performing on the roof of a 16-storey apartment building.

The clip, captioned “No comment”, is going viral at a galloping speed, having racked up over 21,500 views over the last couple of days.

While most seem to be lost for words at seeing the height that the dancer makes her stunts at, some expressed shock at underage netizens also catching a glimpse of the clip and possibly daring to repeat the performance.

“This is amazing, beautiful, peaceful and frightening all the same time! Amazing”, one commenter posted, with another one butting in:

“Wow, such a solid construction”.

“This is abhorrent. You dance perfectly without all that, that’s clear. This is way over the top”, another subscriber shared in Russian.

