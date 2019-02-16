Register
16 February 2019
    Screenshot from Sky News

    ‘Strip Act’ in Aid of Brexit by Boris Johnson’s Sister on TV Ignites Twitter

    © Photo : Sky News
    Unlike her older brother, British journalist Rachel Johnson belongs to the Remainer camp. To make herself heard, she performed a little 18+ show on-air, following another pro-EU campaigner’s suit, Cambridge Professor Victoria Bateman, who flashed her breasts on BBC’s Radio 4. However, Johnson’s act turned out to be a little less revealing.

    Following backlash on social media over her “topless” performance during a Sky News Brexit debate, journalist Rachel Johnson and her colleagues revealed that she did not appear in her birthday suit in front of cameras after all. 

    ​The prominent journalist, who is also the younger sister to former head of the Foreign Office and top Brexiter Boris Johnson, re-enacted the “Naked Remainer”, Dr Victoria Bateman, who stripped to protest UK's EU divorce during Brexit debates on BBC Radio 4. Following the short introduction at the Sky’s Pledge, she took off her shirt for a few seconds, but she was wearing a strap underneath. However, as everything was pixelated from the bosom down, she just acted as if she had flashed her breasts. Many appeared to have bought the trick and rushed to share their outrage.

    READ MORE: Naked Truth: Anti-Brexit Feminist Academic Goes Nude on Air… Again

    Netizens branded the show everything from “not classy” to “cheap”.

    Others pointed out that it all seems to be a new trend. 

    ​There were those who were not that impressed.

    ​Some seized the opportunity to slam anti-Brexiteers, Rachel Johnson belongs to.

    ​Rachel Johnson even explained in detail her daring stunt that had prompted a storm in media and on social networks. 

    Although Rachel Johnson admitted that she “would of course walk down Whitehall in my birthday suit to stop Brexit”, the performance was designed as a joke for the panel.

    “Brexit may have driven the country mad, but not me, not quite yet. I had a boob tube on and though I had bare shoulders, I’d shown considerably less of the goods than Liz Hurley on a duvet day or Princess Diana arriving in a black plunging gown at the Serpentine. But never allow the facts to get in the way of a good tabloid story, eh!” she noted in the column for iNews.co.uk with a sarcastic reference to some media who rushed to report about her “striptease act”.

