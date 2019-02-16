Demi Rose Shocks London Fashion Week With Revealing Mustard Dress (PHOTOS)

Sometimes, no accessories at all works better.

Instagram celebrity Demi Rose recently attracted attention on the first day of London Fashion Week with her revealing, skin-tight mustard dress.

The model, who enjoys a whopping 8.4 million followers on Instagram, wore the dress with cutouts that went all the way from her bust to her hourglass hips.

Rose opted for very minimalistic makeup and wore next to no jewelry, so that nothing distracted from the dress.

Born 27 March, 1995, Rose gained fame after posting selfies to MySpace, which was all the rage at the time, but later switched to Instagram. She appeared in music videos with DJ Khaled and Chris Brown and was also the cover girl for SIXTY6's Magazine in December 2016, Celebs Show recalls.