Twitter Ridicules Trump's Health Records Showing He's Obese, Taller Than Obama

A few days ago, President Donald Trump underwent an annual physical examination, with his physician in the White House concluding that POTUS was in “very good health”.

Sean Conley, the US president’s physician, has released the full report on Donald Trump’s four-hour long medical examination that took place on 8 February.

Just like last January, Trump’s height is 6’3’’, but his weight has slightly changed, as he has picked up a few pounds, and is now officially considered obese at 243lb (110 kg).

Trump medical report out —> pic.twitter.com/moMcAS0Ksa — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) 14 February 2019

The fact that POTUS is two inches taller than his predecessor Barack Obama has raised many eyebrows among Twitter sceptics, who didn’t hesitate to accuse the White House of lying about Trump’s medical results:

It's relatively inconsequential, but the fact that the White House blatantly lies even on @realDonaldTrump's medical report is just insane. Lying is the new norm.



Also weird — they didn't lie enough this time to keep him out of the 'obese' category #PresidentObese https://t.co/Z8m8UpHFgH — Dana Nuccitelli (@dana1981) 14 February 2019

6’2” tops, probably more like 6’1” at his age. And 275 lbs easy, maybe closer to 300.



Believe your lying eyes. The man’s a sidecar full of suet. https://t.co/nJztjHyxuq — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) 14 February 2019

According to Trump's physician the President and former Defensive Player of the Year, Khalil Mack are the same height and weight (6'3 243) pic.twitter.com/cfNvVcONV5 — Paul Gasari (@WheresMyArk_23) 14 February 2019

Social media users dug up photos of Trump and Obama standing side by side at the former’s inauguration, and they show that the two are more or less the same height:

Trump is not 6'3". For reference, Obama is 6'1". They look the same height. pic.twitter.com/BelX2Rwwqs — Alex☘ (@Tyr0neShulaces) 15 February 2019

Again, Trump lies about his height.



He is NOT 6’ 3”.



He MIGHT be 6’ 1”.



Here are some comparisons in the excellent photos below:



Obama: 6’ 1”

Trudeau: 6’ 2”

Jeb Bush: 6’ 3” pic.twitter.com/yTUp6EFt5n — Maria Quitéria™ (@RaceForTheWH) 15 February 2019

Others poked fun at the fact that he’s now classed as obese, with a BMI of just over 30:

BREAKING: Trump is now clinically obese — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) 14 February 2019

He gained four pounds four minutes ago. PLEASE. pic.twitter.com/DMhjajOv4R — jd quinitchette (@jdzlindeed2) 14 February 2019

Trumpopotamus — Shaun Lane (@realshaunlane) 14 February 2019

Some netizens, however, rushed to Trump’s defence, saying that people should stop “fat-shaming” the commander-in-chief:

Can’t wait for all the snowflakes to revel in Trump being labeled “obese”, after crying about fat shaming and thin privilege. https://t.co/vJxPvVJg2X — O'Casio-Watch.TXT (@TheyCallMeTXT) 14 February 2019

Can you imagine if this headline were for Hilary Clinton and the amount of backlash @politico would have for “fat shaming” etc?! LOL #DoubleStandard @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/qtOj0r13Jw — Ashley Hayek (@ashleyhayek) 14 February 2019

So, we're "fat-shaming" now?

Is that what we're doing? — The Legendary SMYLZ (@LegendarySMYLZ) 15 February 2019

Why are you fat shaming Trump? It's 2019 and people shouldn't be judged by their weight. — Media Critic & Conservative Commentator (@ReformMSM) 14 February 2019

Many Trump critics have constantly been speculating about the president’s health, claiming he might be physically or mentally unfit to hold office. This year’s report highlighted that Trump is “in very good health”, with Conley writing that he anticipated that POTUS “will remain so for the duration of his Presidency, and beyond”.