Austrian Gymnast Stuns Viewers With Impossible Plane Seat Contortion (PHOTOS)

Stefanie Millinger, 26, an Austrian gymnast, has uploaded a video of her performing an impressive acrobatic contortion on an economy plane seat, gaining hundreds of thousands of views.

Flying in economy class on most airlines might be an unpleasant and uncomfortable experience due to lack of leg space. While doctors recommend taking a short walk up and down the aisle to increase blood flow to the legs during a flight, Millinger had a better idea.

In a video that had gained almost 300,000 views by the time of publication, Millinger stands upright on her seat, then bends backwards so that her head touches the backs of her knees. She doesn't stop there and drags her torso between her legs, so that she's lying on the seat with her legs hanging from her shoulders. At the end of the video, Millinger fastens her seatbelt while still in this position and gives the cameraman a smile.

"Quick — erase this before you inspire other carriers to reduce leg room even more," one user commented under the video.

"This is actually how the airline seats are designed to fit people," another one quipped.

"Very good, but can she do the same on a Ryanair flight? That's a real challenge," another one said.

Millinger, a professional gymnast, was previously awarded with a Golden Buzzer (an exquisite reward that overrides other judges' votes) on the TV show "Germany's Got Talent," the Daily Mail reports. Millinger was on her way to Poland when she pulled the viral stunt.