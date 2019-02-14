Twitter Wild as Cheney's Doctor Suggests WH 'Hiding' Something on Trump's Exam

A few days ago, the White House physician concluded that President Donald Trump was in “very good health” after undergoing a four-hour long physical examination.

Dr Jonathan Reiner, the long-time cardiologist of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has suggested that the White House is “hiding” something about President Donald Trump’s health, since no details on the results of the medical tests have been released yet.

It’s been 4 days since the president underwent his annual physical exam and still no data has been released. What are they hiding? @jaketapper @peterbakernyt — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) 12 February 2019

His tweet prompted a wave of reactions, with many netizens speculating what the Trump administration could possibly be hiding from the American people.

What they're hiding:

1-he meets the standard for "morbidly obese"

2-he can't take stress test bc he can't walk for 1 min on a treadmill

3-he can't draw a clock face that says 2:15

4-he scores in lowest category on memory test

5-he meets all the criteria for malignant NPD — Cherie Winner (@chwinner5) 12 February 2019

Definitely early-mid stage Dementia, high BP, obesity, atherosclerosis, high cholesterol…what am I missing? — Laura Miers (@LauraMiers) 12 February 2019

If it was "great news", Trump would have been bragging. No news? Yep, they're hiding something — Jill O (@lucarden2) 12 February 2019

I think his waistline is under routine audit — joshua obrien (@JoshuaOBrien80) 12 February 2019

They tried to draw blood but it was mostly Big Mac special sauce — Are We Great Yet? (@rewegreatyet) 12 February 2019

One social media user assumed an extra fragment of Lord Voldemort’s soul could have been placed inside Trump’s body:

The eighth horcrux. — SP Rail (@jason_rail) 12 February 2019

On 8 February, Seam Conley, the Trump’s physician, concluded that POTUS was in “very good heath”.

“While the reports and recommendations are being finalised, I am happy to announce the President of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his Presidency, and beyond”.

JUST IN: After an annual physical exam that took up much of the afternoon, the White House physician says President Trump is in good health. Memorandum just released. pic.twitter.com/TNegIPQS8d — David Spunt (@davidspunt) 8 February 2019

In the meantime, Ronald Klain, who used to serve as chief of staff for former Vice President Joe Biden, tweeted that no doctor “can predict someone’s future health”.

No doctor can predict someone’s future health.



This is a disgrace to an office with a great tradition of professionalism. Just another institution turned into a joke by a President determined to make anyone willing to submit an instrument of his lies https://t.co/X91box4Gm6 — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) 9 February 2019

After last year’s exam, White House physician Dr Ronny Jackson said that Trump had “incredibly good genes”, although he needed to adopt an exercise regime and better diet.