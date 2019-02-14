Register
04:25 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    brittany_dawn_fitness

    US Fitness Influencer Gets Death Threats Over Scam Allegations (PHOTOS)

    © Photo: Instagram/brittany_dawn_fitness
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The online fitness influencer has reportedly failed to provide the personalized and regular communication advertised in her online fitness program description.

    An Instagram "fitness influencer," known as Brittany Dawn Davis, has come under fire after thousands of clients accused her of scamming them out of hundreds of dollars via her online fitness program.

    According to the enraged clients, Davis hasn't communicated with them in the "individualized" way they were promised.

    "We'd go weeks at a time without communication," one client told Houston news station KHOU. "There would be something I'd need to know that morning, and I wouldn't hear back from her until that night, maybe until a week later. I mean, what kind of access is that?"

    "It took her like over six weeks to reply to me," another one told the local Texas news outlet. "I just can't imagine her stealing all this money from people. It's not OK."

    And when Davis did reply, the messages were generic responses instead of thoughtful answers.

    "I purchased three online plans from Brittany. The first was a month long training plan advertised as individualized, when in reality it was the same exact plan every consumer receives," one complaint on the Better Business Bureau's website says. "In addition, the plan included weekly check ins to ask questions, receive guidance and adjust macronutrients…. Not only were the responses from her well beyond the promised time frame, they also didn't bother to answer any questions or address any of my concerns. They were generic responses, like ‘doing great, keep going girl!' and the like."

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    When I was thirteen years old, I went to a pool party at a friends house. I vividly remember wearing a "tankini" for the first time ever — I felt so confident. My mom had just taken me swimsuit shopping the day previous, and wearing something besides a one piece was a stepping stone. I was the "chubby child" in the family, my nickname was “dough girl”. And finally feeling good at the pool…. felt amazing. It lasted five minutes: I was pushed in the pool by a group of girls who stood over the edge, laughing at me as I came back to the surface in tears. I’ll never forget how humiliated I felt in front of 50+ friends as everyone turned to watch. Moments like that one hurt me, scarred me, but honestly molded me into the woman I am today. And for that, I’m forever grateful. I would never stoop down to humiliate another female. I would never even attempt to throw a stone, steal her confidence, or knock her feet out from under her based on how she looks, doesn’t look, or carries herself. And I wish more women realized that helping another woman, cheering her on, or picking her up when she falls does not take anything away from your life… because empowering women does not come from selfishness, it comes from selflessness. Be above it, be a friend. 💕

    Публикация от Brittany Dawn (@brittany_dawn_fitness) 21 Июн 2018 в 6:48 PDT

    The pressure Davis has come under, which includes numerous death threats, has led the Instagram fitness celebrity to issue an apology, saying her business grew too fast for her to cope with.

    "I apologize to anyone who feels like they got scammed from me and I genuinely promise that my intentions from the start were pure," her apology reads. "I did what I needed to do to the best of my ability, I didn't know what I was signing up for simply because being an influencer and running a fitness influencer business was not really a ‘thing' back then," she wrote.

    "At times at times it got extreme overwhelming and I took on more than I should have and for that I take full responsibility and I'm sorry," she added, promising to conduct refunds on a case-to-case basis.

    However, her customers reportedly are not satisfied with this apology.

    "I feel like you own me a refund for this horrible apology," one YouTube viewer commented.

    "[My daughter] cleaned countless homes to pay you for a custom program and like many others had her hard earned money STOLEN from her by you," another complaint reads. "I would like to thank you for teaching my daughter a very good life lesson: Bad hearted people sometimes come in pretty packages.﻿"

    Related:

    'No More Deaths': Instagram Needs to Review Its Harmful Content Policy – Journo
    Privacy Concerns Arise as Facebook Reveals Whatsapp, Instagram Integration Plans
    Facebook Plans to Integrate With WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger – Reports
    Instagram-Famous Stunner Faces Charges Over Burglaries, Stealing $1,300 in Cash
    Instagram-Famous US Tennis Star Collins Turns Heads at Australian Open
    Tags:
    Beyond Politics, complaints, fitness, social media, Instagram, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Unusual Abandoned Places in Different Countries
    Forsaken by Mankind: Most Unusual Abandoned Places Across the World
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse