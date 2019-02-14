US Fitness Influencer Gets Death Threats Over Scam Allegations (PHOTOS)

An Instagram "fitness influencer," known as Brittany Dawn Davis, has come under fire after thousands of clients accused her of scamming them out of hundreds of dollars via her online fitness program.
According to the enraged clients, Davis hasn't communicated with them in the "individualized" way they were promised.
"We'd go weeks at a time without communication," one client told Houston news station KHOU. "There would be something I'd need to know that morning, and I wouldn't hear back from her until that night, maybe until a week later. I mean, what kind of access is that?"
"It took her like over six weeks to reply to me," another one told the local Texas news outlet. "I just can't imagine her stealing all this money from people. It's not OK."
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
to everyone who is making health and fitness a new years resolution: I see you. stepping in tonight as a reminder that if you commit and work hard, and I mean REALLY work hard, you can accomplish anything. then vs. now — about 35 pounds between the two. we ALL started somewhere. we ALL hit plateaus. we ALL had days where we wanted to throw in the towel. but what’s worth fighting for? your confidence. your light. your glow. comment below if I should sit down to film all about my transformation process next week babes. because oh what a process it’s been.✨bdawnfit.com #transformation #fitness
And when Davis did reply, the messages were generic responses instead of thoughtful answers.
"I purchased three online plans from Brittany. The first was a month long training plan advertised as individualized, when in reality it was the same exact plan every consumer receives," one complaint on the Better Business Bureau's website says. "In addition, the plan included weekly check ins to ask questions, receive guidance and adjust macronutrients…. Not only were the responses from her well beyond the promised time frame, they also didn't bother to answer any questions or address any of my concerns. They were generic responses, like ‘doing great, keep going girl!' and the like."
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
When I was thirteen years old, I went to a pool party at a friends house. I vividly remember wearing a "tankini" for the first time ever — I felt so confident. My mom had just taken me swimsuit shopping the day previous, and wearing something besides a one piece was a stepping stone. I was the "chubby child" in the family, my nickname was “dough girl”. And finally feeling good at the pool…. felt amazing. It lasted five minutes: I was pushed in the pool by a group of girls who stood over the edge, laughing at me as I came back to the surface in tears. I’ll never forget how humiliated I felt in front of 50+ friends as everyone turned to watch. Moments like that one hurt me, scarred me, but honestly molded me into the woman I am today. And for that, I’m forever grateful. I would never stoop down to humiliate another female. I would never even attempt to throw a stone, steal her confidence, or knock her feet out from under her based on how she looks, doesn’t look, or carries herself. And I wish more women realized that helping another woman, cheering her on, or picking her up when she falls does not take anything away from your life… because empowering women does not come from selfishness, it comes from selflessness. Be above it, be a friend. 💕
The pressure Davis has come under, which includes numerous death threats, has led the Instagram fitness celebrity to issue an apology, saying her business grew too fast for her to cope with.
"I apologize to anyone who feels like they got scammed from me and I genuinely promise that my intentions from the start were pure," her apology reads. "I did what I needed to do to the best of my ability, I didn't know what I was signing up for simply because being an influencer and running a fitness influencer business was not really a ‘thing' back then," she wrote.
"At times at times it got extreme overwhelming and I took on more than I should have and for that I take full responsibility and I'm sorry," she added, promising to conduct refunds on a case-to-case basis.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
BOOTY BURNER🔥 Hi guys👋🏼✋🏼👋🏼OH my WORD, this circuit left my glutes screaming and always does. Place a hip circle around both legs just above the knees — this will allow you to properly activate the glutes and hips (you can buy these hip circles on amazon). The reps + sets are listed on the video! Bookmark this circuit for reference at the gym, you could even do this at home by using dumbbells in place of the barbell. 😝✋🏼🏋🏼♀️ #fitness #workout @paradigmgym
However, her customers reportedly are not satisfied with this apology.
"I feel like you own me a refund for this horrible apology," one YouTube viewer commented.
"[My daughter] cleaned countless homes to pay you for a custom program and like many others had her hard earned money STOLEN from her by you," another complaint reads. "I would like to thank you for teaching my daughter a very good life lesson: Bad hearted people sometimes come in pretty packages."
All comments
Show new comments (0)