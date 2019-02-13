Smoking Hot Model Alexis Ren Takes on Armed Baddies in New Action-Packed VIDEO

The video makes up for its lack of plot with intense fighting scenes, the actors’ enthusiasm and, of course, the drop-dead gorgeous Alexis Ren.

American internet celebrity and model Alexis Ren offered quite a treat to her sizeable Instagram audience, in the form of an intense action-packed sequence starring herself.

The video, which looks on par with a bona fide action movie teaser, shows Ren taking on a number of opponents in a mixture of gunplay and hand-to-hand combat, knocking the enemies out.

Earlier this month, Ren apparently teased the video in another post with a cryptic comment: "What has she been up to?".