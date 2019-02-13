Say Cheese! Kate Middleton's Smile at BAFTA 2019 Melts Hearts Online (PHOTO)

The photo was snapped as the Duchess of Cambridge reacted to a compliment, with a photographer managing to capture her wide smile.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Prince William, stole the spotlight in more than one way during their attendance of the 72nd British Academy Film Awards ceremony, which was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 10 February.

As the royal couple arrived at the event, one of the bystanders complimented Kate’s beauty and, at the same time, managed to capture the duchess’ reaction on camera.

​A number of social media users fawned over the photo, praising both the photographer’s skill and timing, and the royals’ looks.

Gorgeous Princess with her stunning Prince❤❤❤ — rosalinda yap (@linda1954yapyah) 13 февраля 2019 г.