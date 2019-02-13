Venezuelan Model Gets Her Bum Bitten by Raging Pigs (VIDEO)

The video of the incident, which shows the animal attack and the model later showing the injury she sustained, has already been viewed several million times on social media.

Michelle Lewin, a fitness model from Venezuela, had an unpleasant run-in with a group of wild pigs during a bikini photo shoot in the Bahamas, when one of the animals decided to take a bite out of the lady’s buttocks.

The video, shared by Lewin on her Instagram page, shows how the pig trots towards the unsuspecting model from behind and bites her squarely on the rear, prompting her to scream and beat a hasty retreat.

Lewin is then seen showing a sizeable bite mark left by the animal on her derriere.

Some social media users, however, were quick to voice their doubts about the nature of this incident.

I watched the video, she was definitely not “attacked” 🙄 — Melinda Colburn (@SilverMelinda) 13 февраля 2019 г.

It's staged she's holding food and then drops it when the pig nudges her. The pig then picks it up to eat. HERE'S THAT ATTENTION SHE ORDERED… 📣📣📣 publicity… I hope nothing happens to the pigs because of this. — Neena Baid (@LadyYellaFlower) 13 февраля 2019 г.

A PR stunt. She was keen to show off her naked backside — Angie Pedley (@AngiePedley) 13 февраля 2019 г.

​At the time of this article’s writing, the video has accrued over 5.2 million views.