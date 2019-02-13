Register
00:05 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Feb. 24, 1988 file photo, Michael Jackson leans, points and sings, dances and struts during the opening performance of his 13-city U.S. tour, in Kansas City

    Annie, Are You Ok? Michael Jackson 'Returns' to Danish Mall Amid Controversy

    © AP Photo / Cliff Schiappa
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A shopping mall near Copenhagen has backtracked on its decision to remove a Michael Jackson figure from an exhibition of wax statues amid renewed allegations that the late 'King of Pop' abused minors.

    The Danish shopping mall Rødovre Centrum has announced that a figure of Michael Jackson will be included in a display of 'famous idols', alongside likenesses of Brad Pitt, Marilyn Monroe, Bruce Willis and Julia Roberts, despite previous assurances to the contrary.

    The decision to remove Michael Jackson from the exhibition was made following a public outcry; critics cited renewed allegations of sexual misconduct against minors made against Jackson, who died in 2009, after a poster showing the late pop singer was published by Rødovre Centrum.

    Rødovre Center marketing director Charlotte Andersen admitted to receiving a lot of negative feedback from customers who thought it was problematic.

    "We were afraid that the statue would offend our customers and be vandalised, so we removed it," Andersen told TV2.

    READ MORE: Michael Jackson's Mom Knew of Money Paid to Little Boys' Parents, Says Sister

    However, yet another, more powerful outcry from Michael Jackson fans prompted the mall's bosses to reverse their stance. The Michael Jackson's statue, which so far has remained conspicuously absent from the exhibition, will be back starting from 13 February.

    The mall's CEO Jesper Andreasen argued on Facebook that it was an "expression of unnecessary caution" to remove the Michael Jackson figure.

    "There's no shame in giving something an extra think, and that's what we've done. There are many very different opinions about Michael Jackson, who was never found guilty of any of the accusations against him. Therefore, it was an overreaction to remove him from the exhibition," Jesper Andreasen said, stressing that the mall does not pass judgements.

    READ MORE: 'Public Lynching': Michael Jackson's Family Condemns New Documentary's Claims

    Again, the reception was far from unilateral, as Rødovre Centrum's Facebook page was flooded with jarring comments, ranging from admiration to hate.

    While some hailed Jackson's "return" as a restoration of justice and a proof of his innocence and even went so far as to demand that his songs should be played the whole morning as a sign of apology, others solemnly vowed to never visit the mall ever again.

    "I won't spend a single krone in your centre after this idiotic kneeling. You have made your decision. So does your customer base," a user wrote.

    Tags:
    scandal, paedophilia, Michael Jackson, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Unusual Abandoned Places in Different Countries
    Forsaken by Mankind: Most Unusual Abandoned Places Across the World
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse