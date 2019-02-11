'Like Rice Pudding': Doctored PHOTO of Bald Trump Without Tan Shocks Twitter

A photo showing what US President Donald Trump would look like with no tan and without his famous hairdo was published on Twitter.

An edited photo of US President Donald Trump was posted on Twitter by user nicknamed Stone Cold. The picture shows POTUS' "natural" look, according to the user, without what was described as "transplanted" hair and a tan.

I wanted to see what would happen if I took the natural skin color from around his eyes and applied it to the rest of his face and took away the comb over and hair dye. So I guess this is what donald would look like if he was a normal man. pic.twitter.com/nnMTC1fNJc — Stone Cold (@stonecold2050) February 9, 2019

However, the White House insists that the tan is the president's natural skin tone.

Commentators had differing opinions of the photo. One Twitter user noted that Donald Trump looked like 'Old Man Potter', the notorious big-money banker from the classic holiday movie It's A Wonderful Life.

Definite Old Man Potter from It’s a Wonderful Life vibe. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 10, 2019

It's not beautiful, but at least he doesn't look like a game show host anymore. — Pleasantly Pink (@ReginaRed4) February 9, 2019​