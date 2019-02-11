Childish Gambino Wins Song, Record of the Year at Grammy Awards

Donald Glover, also known by his alter-ego Childish Gambino, took home the Grammy trophy for the Song of the Year category, as well as for the Record of the Year category honouring his absolute record breaking song “This Is America.”

Donald Glover himself was not present at the Staples Center, where the 61st annual Grammy Awards ceremony took place, to take the award home. According to the organizers of the ceremony, the performer declined all invitations to perform at the event.

However, the absence of the recording artist does not negate the fact that "This Is America" is the first rap song to ever win the award.

Earlier Sunday, Glover won another Grammy in the Best Music Video and Best Rap/Sung Performance category.

This year's Grammy ceremony began this Sunday in Los Angeles. As usual, music's biggest night brought the biggest names in music together. The ceremony began with a group of powerful women, including Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Jada Pinkett Smith and Alicia Keys, speaking on stage about the meaning of music in their lives.