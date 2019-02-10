Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Chinese Bad Skin Treatment – And It's Really Nasty

Kim Kardashian West is going to great lengths in her fight against psoriasis, a chronic skin condition. In a recent Instagram story post, the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star revealed that she had turned to Chinese medical practices to deal with her skin issues.

"I'm super desperate with my psoriasis that I went to a Chinese herbalist and I have my own mixture," she said, addressing her 127 million Instagram followers, holding a jar with a foamy, brownish liquid.

The 38-year-old model said she had to drink the medication twice a day. "It was so nasty, but I'm gonna chase it with this," she added, closing in on a small bottle of apple juice.

"Hopefully, this works. I'll see in six weeks," Kardashian concluded.

© Photo : Instagram/Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian is treating her psoriasis

On Tuesday, she bemoaned she had "psoriasis all over" her face after UK tabloid the Daily Mail posted pictures of Kim with visible makeup-covered bumps on her face.

It’s psoriasis all over my face. 😢 https://t.co/E94lI7mfDG — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 5 февраля 2019 г.

And in late December, Kim appeared to be so tired by her fight with the condition that she asked her followers for help — but their advice has apparently failed to yield results.