YouTube King PewDiePie Trolls T-Series as Subscriber Gap Gets as Close as Ever

PewDiePie is walking with his head high, chin up, as a rival Indian channel is all set to snatch the YouTube crown off his head. Who knows whether it is just chest-thumping or if he really has got something up his sleeve?

"No video today, just to give tseries a feeling of hope," the embattled Swedish vlogger tweeted on Sunday.

Another popular YouTuber, MrBeast, who has bought billboard spaces in his hometown to promote PewDiePie and advertised him at the Super Bowl, was quick to reply:"Excellent strategy my king".

YouTuber Leon Lush was rubbing his hands in anticipation of something mean about to happen:"Then we strike at midnight while they are resting on their laurels".

Some fanboys were apparently more concerned about PewDiePie's YouTube supremacy.

Be careful, remember the story of the tortoise and the hare? Don’t be the hare Pewds. You’re living life on the edge right now. — Rowan Neill (@Rowan8Neill) 9 февраля 2019 г.

And there also was a desperate call for another internet celebrity, billionaire Elon Musk, to throw his weight behind the YouTuber.

Elon buy t series and delete it — KnockOut49 (@knockout49_) 9 февраля 2019 г.

Pewds, as fans tenderly call him, is the world's most-subscribed YouTuber, who has built up a 84.8-million strong following with Let's Play reviews and, as years went by, more diverse entertaining content, such as comedic videos and bizarre challenges.

However, a powerful rival has emerged in a distant part of the world — namely, the Indian record label T-Series. The subscriber gap between the two channels has been narrowing rapidly and stands at some 20,000 subscribers as of the time of the writing.

PewDiePie's acolytes have been doing their best to help their hero retain the crown, but the eventual defeat seems inevitable, doesn't it?