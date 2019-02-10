WATCH YouTube Star Joe Sugg Drop Girlfriend During Live Tour

In a video which was uploaded to social media by an audience member, Joe was leapfrogging over Dianne but unfortunately missed the opportunity to grab his partner's legs and pull her over his shoulders.
Sometime later, Dianne wrote on her Twitter account that she hadn't been injured.
Joseph Graham Sugg is a British video blogger, author and television personality. He has three popular channels on YouTube: ThatcherJoe, ThatcherJoeVlogs and ThatcherJoeGames.
Hope @dbuzz6589 isn’t too bruised after the lift went wrong @Joe_Sugg 🙁👍 fab dance thou…. @SCD_Live_Tour #StrictlyComeDancingTour pic.twitter.com/ZyD95KmzDo— chris lincoln👋🏼 (@ChrisLincoln80) February 9, 2019
