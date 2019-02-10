WATCH YouTube Star Joe Sugg Drop Girlfriend During Live Tour

YouTube blogger and dancing professional Joe Sugg, age 27, accidentally dropped his girlfriend, Dianne Buswell, during a performance in London.

In a video which was uploaded to social media by an audience member, Joe was leapfrogging over Dianne but unfortunately missed the opportunity to grab his partner's legs and pull her over his shoulders.

Sometime later, Dianne wrote on her Twitter account that she hadn't been injured.

Joseph Graham Sugg is a British video blogger, author and television personality. He has three popular channels on YouTube: ThatcherJoe, ThatcherJoeVlogs and ThatcherJoeGames.