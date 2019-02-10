Twitter Goes Wild as Elon Musk Sexts, Sends Demands of Hot Pics... to Mars!

The inventor and billionaire who vowed to bring humanity to Mars might rethink his decision as it appears that he and the Red Planet have quite an intimate relationship.

Everything started with a simple tweet – the unverified account of the Fourth Planet responded to a rather random – since deleted – tweet of “I want to move to Mars. NO MEN THERE” with a flat rejection, stating that the only one the planet wanted was Elon.

The billionaire was quick to respond, heating up the thread with flirty messages, which ended up with a “send me hot pics and I’ll be there” scenario.

I want you too baby https://t.co/Lxi0LQz5rc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 8, 2019

When are you coming over babe? https://t.co/Vw8zjksfWi — Mars (@4thFromOurStar) February 8, 2019

Send me hot pics & I’ll be right over 😉 https://t.co/ld2VDbF0Wh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2019

Apparently, the picture was too hot for poor Elon, as he retweeted an image of Mars’ surface, saying “thank goodness it’s not November”, apparently making a reference to the “No Nut November” meme flashmob.

Net users were watching as the romance quickly escalated, noting that Mars must be really enthusiastic about Musk – which would explain all the water recently found on the planet.

I bet Mars is wet rn — Inspektical (@Inspektical) 8 февраля 2019 г.

Others couldn’t resist congratulating Musk on his passionate love affair, even if the object of his affection was a planet.

The birth of a new sexual orientation:



Planetasexuality. — BRIAN GALLAGHER (@brianga11agher) 9 февраля 2019 г.

Musk's reference to "no Nut November" also didn't go unnoticed.

This is it. This is peak humanity. — Spug2bug (@Spug2bug1) 9 февраля 2019 г.

Neil Armstrong: first man on the moon

Elon Musk: first man to nut for mars — Gamer G / Grumbae (@HeyGamerG) 9 февраля 2019 г.

Users also tried to combine two of Musk’s obsessions – planets and anime girls.

Yet the SpaceX founder must be careful – as the case of another billionaire, Jeff Bezos, has revealed, sexting could lead to unwanted consequences, one Twitter user pointed out.

Careful — the National Enquirer may want some. — bill lee (@westcoastbill) 9 февраля 2019 г.

Back in November Musk told reporters that there is a 70% chance of him getting to Mars in one of his spacecrafts in the next several years – while also claiming that there is a “high chance of death” on the way there. Yet judging from this hot Twitter thread, the probability of Musk getting to his planetary mistress is pretty high.