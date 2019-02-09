Register
20:25 GMT +309 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Actress Ellen Page attends the premiere for My Days of Mercy on day 9 of the Toronto International Film Festival, at Roy Thomson Hall on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Toronto

    Ellen Page Causes Twitterquake Calling Out Chris Pratt's 'Anti-LGBTQ' Church

    © AP Photo / Arthur Mola/Invision
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Star Lord actor praised his pastor, who inspired him to fast during a chat on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The interview prompted a question from another Hollywood A-lister, who is also a gay-rights advocate, Ellen Page. The actress criticised Pratt for keeping silence about his reported church’s stance on same-sex couples.

    Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, who dropped by Stephen Colbert’s late night show to promote his Lego Movie, talked about his 21-day Daniel fasting, as he decided to pray and give up alcohol and pleasant food. The actor, known to be a devout Christian, revealed that he found motivation for the Bible-inspired experience, named after an Old Testament prophet, in his church.

    “I was inspired by my pastor”, he said bringing up a religious quote: “If the spotlight that is shining on you is brighter than the light that’s within you, it will kill you”.

    The revelations drew the attention of Ellen Page, who is openly gay and committed to promoting LGBTQ rights, taking to Twitter to confront Pratt about the church that he reportedly attends.

    READ MORE: Ellen Page: Brett Ratner Urged a Woman to 'F**k Me to Realize I Was Gay'

    She branded the megachurch Hillsong, which has not only Pratt, but also Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez among its members, “infamously anti-LGBTQ”. She apparently referred to earlier scandalous reports around it. This includes allegations about its founder molesting children, the church referring people to ex-gay conversion therapy and statements that they consider same-sex relationships to be a sin.

    ​Page’s remark triggered shockwaves on Twitter. Her original post garnered thousands of comments and re-tweets and received a mixed response. Many criticised the actress/activist for meddling in Pratt’s personal life.

    ​There were those who slammed the “religion police in Hollywood” for harassing people just for being conservative.

    ​Others sided with Page, concluding that by donating to his church, Pratt supports anti-gay conversion therapy.

    Related:

    Ellen Page: Brett Ratner Urged a Woman to 'F**k Me to Realize I Was Gay'
    No Catholic No Gay: Pope Tells LGBTQ Nuns, Priests to Cease or Leave
    Ten Men Arrested at Gay Wedding in Tanzania Amid LGBTQ Crackdown
    Left-Wing Fiat of Academia: Ohio Prof Sues Over Required Use of LGBTQ Pronouns
    Tags:
    social media reactions, gay rights, LGBTQ, religion, church, Twitter, Chris Pratt, Ellen Page, Hollywood, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sky-High Glamour: Russian & Soviet Air Hostesses
    Sky-High Glamour: Russian & Soviet Air Hostesses
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse