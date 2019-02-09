Ellen Page Causes Twitterquake Calling Out Chris Pratt's 'Anti-LGBTQ' Church

The Star Lord actor praised his pastor, who inspired him to fast during a chat on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The interview prompted a question from another Hollywood A-lister, who is also a gay-rights advocate, Ellen Page. The actress criticised Pratt for keeping silence about his reported church’s stance on same-sex couples.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, who dropped by Stephen Colbert’s late night show to promote his Lego Movie, talked about his 21-day Daniel fasting, as he decided to pray and give up alcohol and pleasant food. The actor, known to be a devout Christian, revealed that he found motivation for the Bible-inspired experience, named after an Old Testament prophet, in his church.

“I was inspired by my pastor”, he said bringing up a religious quote: “If the spotlight that is shining on you is brighter than the light that’s within you, it will kill you”.

The revelations drew the attention of Ellen Page, who is openly gay and committed to promoting LGBTQ rights, taking to Twitter to confront Pratt about the church that he reportedly attends.

She branded the megachurch Hillsong, which has not only Pratt, but also Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez among its members, “infamously anti-LGBTQ”. She apparently referred to earlier scandalous reports around it. This includes allegations about its founder molesting children, the church referring people to ex-gay conversion therapy and statements that they consider same-sex relationships to be a sin.

Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too? https://t.co/meg8m69FeF — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) 8 февраля 2019 г.

​Page’s remark triggered shockwaves on Twitter. Her original post garnered thousands of comments and re-tweets and received a mixed response. Many criticised the actress/activist for meddling in Pratt’s personal life.

he may believe in god and support lgbtq at the same time

he’s not his church

anyway his personal life ain’t your business — хх (@blue_unicorn01) 8 февраля 2019 г.

Chris Pratt

All around nice guy. Smiles a lot. Speaks kindly. Seems to like life.



Ellen Page

Who?

Not as popular as she believes she should be so she makes radical feminism her "thing" and lemming leftists eat it up like candy. pic.twitter.com/KROBh71r45 — Hans Auf (@hansauf) 9 февраля 2019 г.

Stay in your lane #EllenPage — https://t.co/yQk8jblqAk His Church isn't throwing any shade at you, why you gotta be a #Hater? — Worth Having (@WorthHaving1) 9 февраля 2019 г.

​There were those who slammed the “religion police in Hollywood” for harassing people just for being conservative.

That's interesting, since Chris Pratt is regarded as one of the kindest celebrities out there. But I guess being religious and conservative automatically means you're unlikable and evil. — Brian O'Connor (@TheBrianHWilson) 8 февраля 2019 г.

Ellen Page call

So now Page who couldn't act her way out of a paper bag is taking aim at Pratt for his connection to his Minister. The religion police in Hollywood are out and in full force — Liberty & Patriotism⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@sdpallstar) 9 февраля 2019 г.

Ellen Page Is Now Going After Chris Pratt Over His Judeo-Christian Values So, if you believe is God, want to better yourself then you are WRONG? "Religion is the Opiate of the people" If not for Religion,,Nothing would be Wrong,,not even Murder. Remember that Ellen. — Herman Vogel (@Nitamylove) 9 февраля 2019 г.

​Others sided with Page, concluding that by donating to his church, Pratt supports anti-gay conversion therapy.

He gives money to his church. Which supports conversion therapy. Ergo, he supports conversion therapy. The fact that he supports the torture of gay people is not, in fact, his personal business. He CAN believe in god & support queer ppl, but not by going to that church. — Probably the Devil (@keineruhe) 8 февраля 2019 г.

me @ ellen page and dylan o'brien calling out chris pratt pic.twitter.com/Hil1wSBV4f — roma for best picture (@saddestfilmgay) 9 февраля 2019 г.