Register
18:50 GMT +309 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Gucci jumper

    Rappers T.I., Soulja Boy Call for Gucci Boycott Over 'Blackface' Sweater

    © Photo : Gucci
    Viral
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Gucci has found itself at the epicentre of a scandal after a handful of celebrities called out the luxurious fashion brand for a balaclava sweater that looked like blackface.

    Atlanta-rapper T.I. has launched a full-blown attack against Gucci, refusing to accept its apology for a black sweater design that somehow evoked racism related imagery: the piece had a balaclava-style collar, which featured a mouth slit framed with huge red lips.

    READ MORE: Twitterians Accuse 'Blackface Gucci' of Jumping on 'Same Bandwagon as Prada'

    He has encouraged fans to follow in his footsteps and boycott the high-end Italian label:

    “As a 7 figure/yr customer & long time supporter of your brand I must say…Y’all GOT US f*cked UP!!! APOLOGY NOT ACCEPTED!!!!”

    View this post on Instagram

    @gucci As a 7 figure/yr customer & long time supporter of your brand I must say…Y’all GOT US fucked UP!!! APOLOGY NOT ACCEPTED!!!! We ain’t going for this “oops my bad I didn’t mean to be racist and disrespectful towards your people” shit!!! Y’all knew wtf y’all was doin and WE AINT GOING FOR IT!!! We ALL GOTTA Stop buying,wearing,and supporting this piece of shit company And ALL PIECE OF SHIT COMPANIES UNTIL THEY LEARN TO RESPECT OUR DOLLARS & VALUE OUR BUSINESS!!!! Our culture RUNS THIS SHIT!!! We (People of color) spend $1.25 TRILLION/year (but are the least respected and the least included)and if we stop buying ANYTHING they MUST correct any and ALL of our concerns. That’s THE ONLY WAY we can get some RESPECT PUT ON OUR NAME!!!! I Don’t Give a Fuck if I gotta wear Target brand shit…. #FuckGucci

    A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Feb 8, 2019 at 2:50pm PST

    He then uploaded a “call to action”, which envisaged three steps: stop purchasing Gucci for the next 3 months; stop wearing Gucci if you own it; and share the post.

    Gucci appeared to not be the only brand roasted by T.I.: Prada was also called out for racist designs, with the rapper calling for a boycott due to an accessories collection that featured a dark-coloured monkey with bright red oversized lips.

    Soulja Boy also took to Instagram and posted a video with the message “Gucci is cancelled”:

    “I’m shocked and I’m appalled and I feel disrespected. I supported y’all brand. I spent hundreds of thousands of dollars and y’all came up with a shirt with blackface on it”, he said, demonstrating his Fendi total look to illustrate his words.

    View this post on Instagram

    @gucci

    A post shared by Soulja Boy (Young Drako) 💲🔌🔫 (@souljaboy) on Feb 8, 2019 at 7:25pm PST

    The hip hop community joined the Oscar-nominated director Spike Lee, who said he would no longer wear Prada or Gucci until the fashion houses “hire some black designers”.

    Social media users appeared to be divided on the matter: while some lashed out at the brands…

    …others ridiculed the boycott situation:

    Gucci earlier apologised for the turtleneck sweater and removed it from its stores: “We are fully committed to increasing diversity throughout our organisation and turning this incident into a powerful learning moment for the Gucci team and beyond”.

    Related:

    101 Good Reasons Not to Wear Blackface
    Twitterians Accuse 'Blackface Gucci' of Jumping on 'Same Bandwagon as Prada'
    Virginia Attorney General Admits to Wearing Blackface in the Past
    Megyn Kelly Confirms Comeback to TV After NBC Exit for Defending Blackface
    Tags:
    rapper, fashion, boycott, Blackface, Prada, Gucci, Spike Lee, Soulja Boy, T.I
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sky-High Glamour: Russian & Soviet Air Hostesses
    Sky-High Glamour: Russian & Soviet Air Hostesses
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse