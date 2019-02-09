Rappers T.I., Soulja Boy Call for Gucci Boycott Over 'Blackface' Sweater

Gucci has found itself at the epicentre of a scandal after a handful of celebrities called out the luxurious fashion brand for a balaclava sweater that looked like blackface.

Atlanta-rapper T.I. has launched a full-blown attack against Gucci, refusing to accept its apology for a black sweater design that somehow evoked racism related imagery: the piece had a balaclava-style collar, which featured a mouth slit framed with huge red lips.

He has encouraged fans to follow in his footsteps and boycott the high-end Italian label:

“As a 7 figure/yr customer & long time supporter of your brand I must say…Y’all GOT US f*cked UP!!! APOLOGY NOT ACCEPTED!!!!”

He then uploaded a “call to action”, which envisaged three steps: stop purchasing Gucci for the next 3 months; stop wearing Gucci if you own it; and share the post.

Gucci appeared to not be the only brand roasted by T.I.: Prada was also called out for racist designs, with the rapper calling for a boycott due to an accessories collection that featured a dark-coloured monkey with bright red oversized lips.

Soulja Boy also took to Instagram and posted a video with the message “Gucci is cancelled”:

“I’m shocked and I’m appalled and I feel disrespected. I supported y’all brand. I spent hundreds of thousands of dollars and y’all came up with a shirt with blackface on it”, he said, demonstrating his Fendi total look to illustrate his words.

The hip hop community joined the Oscar-nominated director Spike Lee, who said he would no longer wear Prada or Gucci until the fashion houses “hire some black designers”.

Social media users appeared to be divided on the matter: while some lashed out at the brands…

This has to stop… Y’all know better by now

This has to stop… Y'all know better by now

NO EXCUSES

NO YOU DON'T. or you would have NOT made the %&#$ sweater. OMG #Gucci how could you NOT know this was offensive? As a lifelong fan of your brand, I'm devastated. And now with a heavy heart, I must unfollow you on ALL media and boycott your brand.

We all need to unite and boycott Gucci for the blatant racist sweater. This can no longer be tolerated. Enough with the non funny so called jokes. Seriously let us put an end to this nonsense.

Today Gucci released their Balaclava Knit Top. Sigh. Really @Gucci? Really?

…others ridiculed the boycott situation:

So if Gucci Mane were to boycott Gucci after that horrible shirt situation would he just go by Mane??

Lmao I ain't never owned a piece of Gucci but I'm bout to act like they can't have my black dollars NO MO

Can't boycott Gucci if you can't afford it 😂

So does this boycott mean soulja boy gone stop wearing that headband

I said these ppl would be back supporting by June…this tough guy is staging a 3 MONTH BOYCOTT?



(5 minute laugh)



I said these ppl would be back supporting by June…this tough guy is staging a 3 MONTH BOYCOTT?

(5 minute laugh)

And there you have it. Blacks aren't ditching Gucci, no matter how far back they have been demonstrating the same thing they're being currently called out for LOL

Gucci earlier apologised for the turtleneck sweater and removed it from its stores: “We are fully committed to increasing diversity throughout our organisation and turning this incident into a powerful learning moment for the Gucci team and beyond”.