Rappers T.I., Soulja Boy Call for Gucci Boycott Over 'Blackface' Sweater

Atlanta-rapper T.I. has launched a full-blown attack against Gucci, refusing to accept its apology for a black sweater design that somehow evoked racism related imagery: the piece had a balaclava-style collar, which featured a mouth slit framed with huge red lips.
He has encouraged fans to follow in his footsteps and boycott the high-end Italian label:
“As a 7 figure/yr customer & long time supporter of your brand I must say…Y’all GOT US f*cked UP!!! APOLOGY NOT ACCEPTED!!!!”
@gucci As a 7 figure/yr customer & long time supporter of your brand I must say…Y’all GOT US fucked UP!!! APOLOGY NOT ACCEPTED!!!! We ain’t going for this “oops my bad I didn’t mean to be racist and disrespectful towards your people” shit!!! Y’all knew wtf y’all was doin and WE AINT GOING FOR IT!!! We ALL GOTTA Stop buying,wearing,and supporting this piece of shit company And ALL PIECE OF SHIT COMPANIES UNTIL THEY LEARN TO RESPECT OUR DOLLARS & VALUE OUR BUSINESS!!!! Our culture RUNS THIS SHIT!!! We (People of color) spend $1.25 TRILLION/year (but are the least respected and the least included)and if we stop buying ANYTHING they MUST correct any and ALL of our concerns. That’s THE ONLY WAY we can get some RESPECT PUT ON OUR NAME!!!! I Don’t Give a Fuck if I gotta wear Target brand shit…. #FuckGucci
He then uploaded a “call to action”, which envisaged three steps: stop purchasing Gucci for the next 3 months; stop wearing Gucci if you own it; and share the post.
Gucci appeared to not be the only brand roasted by T.I.: Prada was also called out for racist designs, with the rapper calling for a boycott due to an accessories collection that featured a dark-coloured monkey with bright red oversized lips.
Soulja Boy also took to Instagram and posted a video with the message “Gucci is cancelled”:
“I’m shocked and I’m appalled and I feel disrespected. I supported y’all brand. I spent hundreds of thousands of dollars and y’all came up with a shirt with blackface on it”, he said, demonstrating his Fendi total look to illustrate his words.
The hip hop community joined the Oscar-nominated director Spike Lee, who said he would no longer wear Prada or Gucci until the fashion houses “hire some black designers”.
I,Spike Lee Of Sound Mind And Body Will No Longer Wear Prada Or Gucci Until They Hire Some Black Designers " To Be In Da Room When It Happens". It's Obvious To Da Peoples That They Don't Have A Clue When It Comes To Racist, Blackface Hateful Imagery. WAKE UP. Ya-Dig? Sho-Nuff. And Dat's Da "Coonery And Buffoonery” Truth,Ruth.
Social media users appeared to be divided on the matter: while some lashed out at the brands…
This has to stop… Y’all know better by now— Christian D. Harris (@chrxstianh__) 7 February 2019
NO EXCUSES pic.twitter.com/xqrs19L7PC
NO YOU DON'T. or you would have NOT made the %&#$ sweater. OMG #Gucci how could you NOT know this was offensive? As a lifelong fan of your brand, I'm devastated. And now with a heavy heart, I must unfollow you on ALL media and boycott your brand. #Bye #NoMoreBlackface 😢 pic.twitter.com/rDJk8TBeLJ— A M Grundy (@grundytv) 7 February 2019
We all need to unite and boycott Gucci for the blatant racist sweater. This can no longer be tolerated. Enough with the non funny so called jokes. Seriously let us put an end to this nonsense. https://t.co/i4fqQd6sir— sandra (@divajean22) 9 February 2019
Today Gucci released their Balaclava Knit Top. Sigh. Really @Gucci? Really? pic.twitter.com/ETWKFhHVEB— Mikeisha Daché (@MikeishaDache) 6 February 2019
…others ridiculed the boycott situation:
So if Gucci Mane were to boycott Gucci after that horrible shirt situation would he just go by Mane?? pic.twitter.com/xGJ6ZESNgX— Shuanie Hawk (@DiirtyDiiana) 9 February 2019
Lmao I ain’t never owned a piece of Gucci but I’m bout to act like they can’t have my black dollars NO MO— MICHAEL CHRISTMAS 🎅🏿 (@MickeyChristmas) 9 February 2019
Can’t boycott Gucci if you can’t afford it 😂— Cirè1️⃣🎋 (@cire1k) 7 February 2019
So does this boycott mean soulja boy gone stop wearing that headband #GUCCI #GUCCISWEATER pic.twitter.com/lFfuFpjefK— ThisIsMe (@bitchy_antics) 9 February 2019
I said these ppl would be back supporting by June…this tough guy is staging a 3 MONTH BOYCOTT?— Chuck Holliday (@ChuckHolliday) 9 February 2019
(5 minute laugh)
And there you have it. Blacks aren’t ditching Gucci, no matter how far back they have been demonstrating the same thing they’re being currently called out for LOL pic.twitter.com/Kx7elezen6
Gucci earlier apologised for the turtleneck sweater and removed it from its stores: “We are fully committed to increasing diversity throughout our organisation and turning this incident into a powerful learning moment for the Gucci team and beyond”.
Gucci deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper.— gucci (@gucci) 7 February 2019
We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make.
Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/P2iXL9uOhs
