One Braid at a Time: Ivory Coast Artist Makes Miracles Out of Her Hair (PHOTOS)

A "polyvalent" artist makes fancy sculptures of animals, people and household items, inspiring people with hairstyles that look like ones that were worn by women in pre-colonial African tribes.

Artist Laetitia Ky, 22, from Abidjan, Ivory Coast, has become famous for creating original art objects out of her own long hair. According to the artist, with her works, she expresses ideas of freedom, tolerance, equality, love for herself and others. Letitia often addresses important social and political issues. About 167,000 social users are following Ky's work on Instagram.

Laetitia Ky creates the sculptures by herself, using mostly wires, wool, needles and thread.

The artist says she thought of the idea when she found an Instagram account with photos of African women in traditional dresses, with their natural hair designed in eclectic styles.