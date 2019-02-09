Jesus Wasn't a Jew, Bombshell Documentary Claims

Amazon Prime’s “Bible Conspiracies” has probably made the wildest claim about the Bible: a Greek man named Apollonius may have been the true face behind the New Testament.

The 2016 documentary claims that Apollonius may have been the son of God: he was born the same year as Jesus Christ, and preached arguably the same things:

“There is, in fact, a man who can be found in text outside of the Bible after the church failed to eradicate him from history. His name is Apollonius and he was born in the 3rd or 4th year BC in Tyana in Cappadocia, Anatolia. He became a disciple of Pythagoras renouncing flesh, wine and women. He wore no shoes and let his hair and beard grow long. He soon became a reformer and fixed his abode in the Temple of Aesculapius”.

The bizarre series further explains how Apollonius rose to prominence by amassing religious followers as he preached and performed miracles.

“Eventually Apollonius became a wise sage himself and his own notoriety grew. Aurelian (Roman Emperor) vowed to erect temples and statues to his honour. Was there ever anything among men more holy? He reportedly restored life to the dead and spoke of things beyond the human reach. And, unlike Jesus, there is evidence to prove that Apollonius actually existed.”