'Hateful Speech': Streamer Says Twitch Banned Her for Saying There Are 2 Genders

Twitch Streamer HelenaLive has claimed she was permanently banned from the platform after saying that there are only two genders, which was apparently deemed ‘offensive to the transgender community.’

The streamer uploaded a YouTube video after she was prevented from accessing her Twitch account, showing an email exchange between herself and a representative from Twitch. She read parts of the emails, addressing her audience.

According to the emails, this was the third time she has been reported for ‘hateful conduct’ in the last two months.

“Your recent behaviour has proven your lack of understanding of what hateful speech is and how it may affect your community or your channel. Several of your statements have been found offensive towards the transgender community and we don’t tolerate this kind of behavior,” the email reads.

Twitch also stated that the platform will terminate its partnership with HelenaLive, which allows her to earn additional money from her streams, which makes the most of her earnings.









HelenaLive said that the decision was made after she had said during one of her streams that biologically there are two genders.

“I was banned because I was saying on stream that I think biologically there’s two genders. I think there’s the woman and there’s the man. That’s what biology tells us,” she said.

“I specifically said, it’s okay if a man wants to be a woman and a woman wants to be a man, you cannot be anything in between. I said I supported the transgender community, I never said I didn’t,” she added.

Can I do anything to fight back?Can anyone genuinely help me get my channel back?No one is talking to me from in there to even deny what I accused them for isnt it wrong to ban me for my beliefs?i want my channel please i worked on it for years im sorry if i hurt anyones feelings — helenalive (@HelenaLive96) 6 февраля 2019 г.

HelenaLive also disputed Twitch’s claim that she had been banned twice before, stating that there has only been one previous incident. However, as her account has been terminated there is no way to prove it. She has issued numerous statements on Twitter calling for help from the community to retrieve her channel, saying that she is ‘sorry for hurting anyone’s feelings.’